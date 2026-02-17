Charlie Woods signs with agency for NIL representation

After announcing his commitment to Florida State, Charlie Woods has signed with an agency for NIL representation. He will be repped by Players Group Management and agent Allen Hobbs, Sports Business Journal’s Josh Carpenter reported.

Woods committed to Florida State last week in his first-ever post on Instagram. The son of golf legend Tiger Woods, he will be part of the Seminoles’ 2027 recruiting class, which also includes highly ranked junior golfer Miles Russell. Russell will also be repped by Players Group Management, SBJ reported.

By signing with Players Group Management, Charlie Woods will be with a different agency than his father. Tiger Woods has a longstanding relationship with Excel Sports Management.

Charlie also has not signed any NIL deals, as SBJ also reported, but has an $842,000 On3 NIL Valuation. Since launching his Instagram, he has amassed more than 21,000 followers.

Woods’ commitment to Florida State comes after a high-profile recruitment and a state title at North Palm Beach (Fla.) The Benjamin School. He shot 4-under 68 in the final round at Mission Inn Resort as the Buccaneers brought home their second state championship in three years. They rallied for a five-shot win over Orlando (Fla.) The First Academy, and Woods finished tied for fourth individually at 2-under with a final team score of 74-68.

In a comment on his son’s Instagram post, Tiger Woods congratulated Charlie on his commitment to Florida State. Of course, the younger Woods is now attending a rival school in the ACC since Tiger went to Stanford.

“Congratulations Charlie,” Tiger Woods wrote. “I’m so proud of you on entering this next chapter of your life.”

Charlie Woods has excelled on the junior/amateur golf circuit. He won the AJGA Team TaylorMade Invitational in May 2025 with a final-round 66, earning first-team AJGA Rolex Junior All-American honors, and ranked top 10 in his class in the AJGA standings.

Rivals’ Andy Villamarzo contributed.