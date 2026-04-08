College Basketball TV Ratings: Most-watched men's games of the 2025-26 season

Monday’s national championship game capped a 2025-26 men’s college basketball season that saw a surge in TV ratings. On3 is breaking down the most-watched games of the year.

The title game between Michigan and UConn averaged 18.3 million viewers across TBS, TNT and truTV. As a whole, the 2026 NCAA Tournament drew 10.9 million viewers on average, marking a 7% increase from last year and the second most-watched March Madness since 1994. It followed up a regular season which also saw ratings rise across all major networks.

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On3 tracked TV ratings data throughout the 2025-26 men’s college basketball season. Here are the most-watched games of the year, according to Nielsen Big Data + Panel figures.

National championship: Michigan vs. UConn

Date/Time: April 6, 8:50 p.m. ET

Channel: TBS + TNT + truTV

Viewers: 18.3 million

Michigan‘s victory over UConn, which secured the Wolverines’ first national title since 1989, averaged 18.3 million viewers across TBS, TNT and truTV. That includes a peak audience of 20.4 million as it became the most-watched national championship since 2019 and the top game of the 2025-26 college basketball season.

Final 4: Michigan vs. Arizona

Date/Time: April 4, 9:08 p.m. ET

Channel: TBS + TNT + truTV

Viewers: 14.29 million

Michigan‘s dominant victory over Arizona averaged 14.293 million viewers across TBS, TNT and truTV, making it the second most-watched game of the year. That includes 811,000 people watching the “Fab Five” alt-cast on truTV.

Final 4: UConn vs. Illinois

Date/Time: April 4, 6:09 p.m. ET

Channel: TBS + TNT + truTV

Viewers: 14.16 million

Although Final Four viewership was down compared to last year, UConn’s win over Illinois was still the third most-watched men’s college basketball game of the year. An average of 14.16 million viewers tuned in across TBS, TNT and truTV as the Huskies fought off a late surge from the Fighting Illini to punch their ticket to the national championship once again.

Elite 8: UConn vs. Duke

Date/Time: March 29, 5:05 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Viewers: 13.43 million

An average of 13.4 million viewers tuned to CBS as UConn rallied from 19 points down to defeat Duke in the Elite 8 That includes a peak of 18.9 million viewers as Alex Karaban found Braylon Mullins for the game-winning shot with 0.4 second left.

Round of 32: St. John’s vs. Kansas

Date/Time: March 22, 5:15 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Viewers: 10.58 million

St. John’s victory over Kansas led the TV ratings charge as it became the most-watched game through the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. An average of 10.58 million viewers tuned to CBS as the Red Storm took down the Jayhawks on a buzzer-beating shot by Dylan Darling in the Round of 32.

Elite 8: Purdue vs. Arizona

Date/Time: March 28, 8:49 p.m. ET

Channel: TBS + truTV

Viewers: 10.14 million

Through the first half against Arizona, Purdue had an upset on its mind as the Boilermakers took a halftime lead. But the Wildcats flipped the script out of the break, outscoring Purdue 48-26 in the second half to clinch a spot in the Final Four for the first time in 25 years.

Round of 32: Kentucky vs. Iowa State

Date/Time: March 22, 2:40 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Viewers: 9.79 million

Early in the Round of 32 matchup against Iowa State, Kentucky made things interesting with an early lead. But the 2-seeded Cyclones hit the gas and didn’t look back as they advanced to the Sweet Sixteen, and more than 9.79 million viewers tuned in for the game.

Round of 32: TCU vs. Duke

Date/Time: March 21, 5:15 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Viewers: 9.55 million

After surviving Siena in the first round, Duke again faced an upset scare in the second round against TCU. But Cameron Boozer and the Blue Devils prevailed to keep their season alive. An average of 9.55 million viewers tuned in for the thrilling round of 32 matchup.

Sweet 16: St. John’s vs. Duke

Date/Time: March 27, 7:10 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Viewers: 9.37 million

Caleb Foster’s return came at the perfect time for Duke in the Sweet 16 matchup against St. John’s. Foster and Patrick Ngongba made key plays down the stretch to help the Blue Devils take down the Red Storm and advance to the Elite 8.

Round of 32: Louisville vs. Michigan State

Date/Time: March 21, 2:40 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Viewers: 8.47 million

As Michigan State secured a second straight trip to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time in a decade, Louisville kept things fairly close. The Spartans’ 77-69 win averaged 8.47 million viewers on CBS in the afternoon window on Saturday and rounded out the Top 10 most-watched men’s college basketball games of the year.

More most-watched men’s basketball games

Sweet 16: Texas vs. Purdue (March 26, 7:10 p.m. ET, CBS) – 8.35 million

Elite 8: Iowa vs. Illinois (March 28, 6:09 p.m. ET, TBS + truTV) – 8.24 million

Elite 8: Tennessee vs. Michigan (March 29, 2:15 p.m. ET, CBS) – 7.49 million

Sweet 16: Michigan State vs. UConn (March 27, 9:45 p.m. ET, CBS) – 7.34 million

Round of 32: Miami (FL) vs. Purdue (March 22, Noon ET, CBS) – 6.83 million

Duke vs. Arkansas (Nov. 27, 8:15 p.m. ET, CBS) – 6.81 million

Michigan State vs. North Carolina (Nov. 27, 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX) – 6.499 million

Round of 32: Saint Louis vs. Michigan (March 21, Noon ET, CBS) – 6.25 million

Round of 32: VCU vs. Illinois (March 21, 8 p.m. ET, CBS) – 5.65 million

Sweet 16: Arkansas vs. Arizona (March 26, 9:45 p.m. ET, CBS) – 5.53 million

Round of 64: Siena vs. Duke (March 19, 2:50 p.m. ET, CBS) – 5.43 million

Round of 32: Iowa vs. Florida (March 22, 7 p.m. ET, TBS) – 5.14 million

Round of 64: Santa Clara vs. Kentucky (March 20, Noon ET, CBS) – 4.999 million

Sweet 16: Alabama vs. Michigan (March 27, 7:35 p.m. ET, TBS + truTV) – 4.83 million

Big Ten Championship: Purdue vs. Michigan (March 15, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) – 4.72 million

The 2026 NCAA Tournament dominated TV ratings to cap the college basketball season, though some regular-season games also appeared in the Top 25. Now, it’s on to the offseason with the transfer portal window open.