College Basketball TV Ratings: Tracking the most-watched men's teams of the 2025-26 season

As the calendar prepares to flip to 2026, college basketball conference games are on the horizon. Some marquee games highlighted the non-conference slate and brought some strong TV ratings in the early part of the men’s college basketball season.

Nielsen has now released its Top 10 most-watched teams of the year, led by some of the storied programs in the sport. The rankings include data from CBS, The CW, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FOX, FS1, FS2, NBC, USA, truTV and TNT – with Michigan State and Arkansas leading the charge.

On3 is tracking the most-watched men’s college basketball teams, according to Nielsen TV ratings data. Here is the full Top 10 through Dec. 22. Note: This story will be updated regularly throughout the 2025-26 season.

1. Michigan State

Through Dec. 22, Michigan State is the most-watched team in college basketball, according to Nielsen. The Spartans played in multiple high-profile games to start the year, including one of the top games on Thanksgiving.

MSU’s victory over North Carolina averaged 6.499 million viewers on FOX, becoming the network’s most-watched college basketball game on record after an NFL lead-in. The Spartans’ only non-conference loss came to Duke as they turn their attention to Big Ten play.

2. Arkansas

Amid a 9-3 record entering the non-conference finale, Arkansas has emerged as one of the top teams in the SEC. The Razorbacks were also part of the jam-packed Thanksgiving slate, falling to Duke in the most-watched game of the season to date with an average of 6.8 million viewers.

Arkansas has two marquee victories on its resume through non-conference play, including a thrilling victory over Louisville. Freshman Darius Acuff has led the charge with team-highs in scoring and assists per game through the first two months of the year.

3. Duke

Led once again by a true freshman standout, Duke has been one of the top teams in the country this year. The Blue Devils are also the third-most watched team in college basketball through Dec. 22, according to Nielsen, and have played in four games with at least 1.7 million viewers. The biggest, of course, was a Thanksgiving win over Arkansas in front of 6.8 million viewers.

Cameron Boozer is putting together a huge freshman campaign in Durham, leading the Blue Devils in four major categories – points, rebounds, assists and steals. Duke suffered its first loss of the season Dec. 20 against Texas Tech and will get ready for conference play.

4. North Carolina

In an important year for head coach Hubert Davis, North Carolina got off to a strong start with a 12-1 record, only losing to Michigan State on Thanksgiving in the second-most watched game to date. The Tar Heels are also the fourth-most watched college basketball team through Dec. 22, including a victory over Ohio State in front of 1.5 million viewers Dec. 20 on CBS.

Freshman Caleb Wilson is emerging as the focal point of the UNC attack, leading the Tar Heels with 19.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. They will begin ACC play Dec. 30 against Florida State.

5. Kentucky

Although it was an up-and-down start to the season for Kentucky, the Wildcats remained a top draw through the first two months. UK is the fifth-most watched team in college basketball through Dec. 22 and enter SEC play with plenty of momentum.

Mark Pope’s group won four straight games to close out non-conference action, including victories over Indiana and St. John’s. Those games averaged 1.96 million and 1.05 million viewers, respectively.

6. Kansas

Although star freshman Darryn Peterson has been dealing with injuries, Kansas still started out the 2025-26 season strong. The Jayhawks take a 10-3 record into January, including four straight victories, and their game against Duke averaged 1.87 million viewers on ESPN.

KU is also the sixth-most watched team in college basketball through Dec. 22, according to Nielsen, as one of the top draws heading into the Big 12 portion of the schedule. The Jayhawks will get things going Jan. 3 against UCF.

7. Louisville

Louisville started out Year 2 under Pat Kelsey red-hot with eight straight wins. That includes a rivalry win over Kentucky as the Cardinals take a 10-2 mark into conference play.

UL is also college basketball’s seventh-most watched team this season through Dec. 22, according to Nielsen data. Guard Ryan Conwell is leading the charge with 19.2 points per game while Mikel Brown Jr. is putting together a strong freshman campaign with 16.6 points and a team-high 5.1 assists per game.

8. Indiana

Indiana began a new era as Darian DeVries took over this season, and the Hoosiers started out strong. They rattled off seven straight wins and are the eighth-most watched team in college basketball so far this year.

IU notably took down Marquette and Kansas State in non-conference play before going 1-1 in its early Big Ten matchups. Conference play is now in full swing for the Hoosiers, starting with a Jan. 4 matchup against Washington.

9. UConn

After an early exit in last year’s NCAA Tournament, UConn got off to a fast start in 2025-26. The Huskies are 12-1 and have two Big East victories as they became the ninth-most watched team in the country through Dec. 22.

Wins over BYU, Illinois, Kansas and reigning national champion Florida highlight UConn’s resume entering January. The only loss came in a thriller against Arizona as Solo Ball and Co. put together an Impressive start to the year.

10. Purdue

Through December, Purdue has been one of the dominant teams in the country. The Boilermakers also round out the Top 10 most-watched teams in college basketball through Dec. 22.

Purdue bolstered its resumes with victories against Alabama, Texas Tech and Auburn as part of an 11-1 start. The only loss came to Iowa State, but the Boilermakers are still firing on all cylinders with a balanced attack entering Big Ten play.

With conference play fast approaching, the college basketball season is getting into full gear. The road to the Final Four is about to begin as teams look to make runs in their respective conferences.