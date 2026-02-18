College Basketball TV Ratings: Tracking the Top 10 most-watched men's games of the 2025-26 season

Through the 2025-26 season, college basketball continued to see its TV ratings surge. On3 is tracking the Top 10 most-watched men’s games of the year.

As of mid-February, viewership was up across all networks. ESPN, in particular, has seen a 25% increase as of Feb. 13 and is on track for its best season in 11 years. But CBS and FOX have the most-watched games of the regular season, fueled by NFL lead-ins on Thanksgiving.

On3 is tracking TV ratings for the most-watched men’s college basketball games of the year. Here is the full Top 10 as of Feb. 18, according to Nielsen Big Data + Panel data. Note: This story will be updated throughout the 2025-26 regular season.

Duke vs. Arkansas

Date/Time: Nov. 27, 8:15 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Viewers: 6.8 million

One of two college basketball games to capitalize on Black Friday, Duke’s win over Arkansas is the most-watched matchup of the 2025-26 season to date. An average of 6.8 million people tuned in for the Blue Devils’ victory, which came immediately after the record-setting NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys.

Michigan State vs. North Carolina

Date/Time: Nov. 27, 4:30 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Viewers: 6.5 million

Close behind Duke-Arkansas, Michigan State’s victory over North Carolina is the second-most watched men’s college basketball game to date with 6.5 million viewers on FOX. It followed the Green Bay Packers’ Thanksgiving win over the Detroit Lions, which averaged 47.7 million viewers and provided a strong lead-in.

Duke vs. North Carolina

Date/Time: Feb. 7, 6:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Viewers: 3.5 million

In their first showdown of the year, North Carolina took down Duke in a big TV ratings win for ESPN. An average of 3.5 million viewers tuned in as Seth Trimble’s last-second shot sent the Tar Heels to the victory, which marked the network’s best game in four years.

Maryland vs. UCLA

Date/Time: Jan. 10, 8 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Viewers: 2.9 million

At 2.9 million viewers, UCLA’s win over Maryland also followed an NFL game – the NFC Wild Card Round game between the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers on FOX, which averaged 28 million. As a result, the Bruins’ victory became one of the most-watched men’s college basketball games of the season.

Michigan vs. Michigan State

Date/Time: Jan. 30, 8 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Viewers: 2.8 million

The rivalry tilt between Michigan and Michigan State became FOX’s most-watched College Basketball Friday game ever, the network said. An average of 2.8 million viewers tuned in for the storyline-filled showdown, which saw the Wolverines get the win in East Lansing.

Kentucky vs. Arkansas

Date/Time: Jan. 31, 6:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Viewers: 2.4 million

After John Calipari took down his former team last year, Kentucky repaid the favor Jan. 31. The Wildcats beat Arkansas in Fayetteville as 2.4 million people watched on average, sitting just outside the Top 5 most-watched men’s college basketball games of the year to date.

BYU vs. Kansas

Date/Time: Jan. 31, 4:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Viewers: 2.1 million

The high-profile showdown between AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson delivered strong TV ratings for ESPN’s loaded college basketball slate Jan. 31. Ultimately, Peterson and Kansas got the better of Dybantsa and BYU, who made things interesting down the stretch at Phog Allen Fieldhouse.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan

Date/Time: Jan. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Viewers: 2.0 million

At the time, Wisconsin’s upset victory over Michigan became the most-watched college basketball game without an NFL lead-in. An average of 2.0 million viewers watched the Badgers hand the Wolverines their first loss of the season in a big ratings win for CBS.

Indiana vs. Kentucky

Date/Time: Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Viewers: 1.96 million

One of the top non-conference games this year came at Rupp Arena and became one of the Top 10 games of the regular season. Kentucky got an important non-conference win over Indiana Dec. 13 with an average of 1.96 million viewers watching.

Illinois vs. Michigan State

Date/Time: Feb. 7, 8 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Viewers: 1.95 million

Rounding out the Top 10 most-watched men’s college basketball games to date, Illinois and Michigan State squared off in a close matchup Feb. 7 that required overtime. Jeremy Fears Jr. took over in the extra period, though, with 1.95 million people tuning in to FOX for the thriller.

More most-watched men’s basketball games

Ohio State vs. Michigan (Jan. 23, 8 p.m. ET, FOX) – 1.90 million

Kansas vs. Duke (Nov. 18, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN) – 1.87 million

Arizona vs. Kansas (Feb. 9, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN) – 1.82 million

Tennessee vs. Kentucky (Feb. 7, 8:50 p.m. ET, ESPN) – 1.79 million

Duke vs. Michigan State (Dec. 6, Noon ET, FOX) – 1.782 million

Arizona vs. Kansas (Feb. 9, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN) – 1.780 million

Florida vs. Duke (Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) – 1.75 million

Louisville vs. Duke (Jan. 26, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN) – 1.698 million

Illinois vs. Purdue (Jan. 24, 3 p.m. ET, FOX) – 1.685 million

The college basketball regular season continues through March 8. From there, conference tournaments begin, and Selection Sunday is March 15.