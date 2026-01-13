College Football TV Ratings: Peach Bowl averages 18.0 million viewers, leads CFP semifinals

Amid a surge in TV ratings through the quarterfinal round, ESPN looked to keep the momentum going in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Viewership was strong through the first two weekends of the CFP.

Friday’s Peach Bowl between Indiana and Oregon led the charge, averaging 18.0 million viewers and peaking at 21.4 million viewers. It makes it a Top-3 audience for the Peach Bowl on record, ESPN announced Tuesday. That followed the Fiesta Bowl between Miami and Ole Miss, which brought in 15.8 million viewers – peaking at 17.2 million – Thursday night on ESPN.

This year’s semifinal round saw a slight dip compared to the games in last season’s time slots, though. The Peach Bowl was down from the Cotton Bowl between Ohio State and Texas in 2024-25, which averaged 20.6 million viewers in the Friday night window. The Fiesta Bowl also saw a decrease from the 17.8 million people who tuned in for last year’s Thursday game as Notre Dame took down Penn State in the Orange Bowl.

College Football Playoff viewership increased 14% heading into the semifinals, fueled by a strong quarterfinal round TV ratings. The Rose Bowl between Indiana and Alabama led the charge despite a resounding Hoosiers victory while the Cotton Bowl (19 million) and Sugar Bowl (18.7 million) also delivered.

Following the semifinal round, the CFP is averaging 14.9 million viewers, which is on par with last season, ESPN said. Additionally, Indiana has played in two of the most-watched games of this year’s bracket.

Miami, Indiana set for national championship

Miami took a 17-13 lead into halftime of the Fiesta Bowl, but once again, Ole Miss mounted a second-half charge. The Rebels took their first lead on a Lucas Carneiro field goal with seven minutes left, and the two teams continued to go back-and-forth from there.

All told, the two teams combined for 25 points in the fourth quarter, capped by Carson Beck’s go-ahead touchdown with 18 seconds left. Trinidad Chambliss’ Hail Mary attempt then sailed out the back of the end zone as time expired, sealing Miami’s first trip to the CFP title game.

On Friday, Indiana didn’t waste any time setting the tone against Oregon as D’Angelo Ponds intercepted Dante Moore on the first play of the Peach Bowl and took it back for a pick-six. It remained all Hoosiers from there as they cruised to the 56022 victory.

IU quarterback Fernando Mendoza had a huge day, completing 17 of 20 passes for 177 yards and five touchdowns. It continues a monster postseason for the Heisman Trophy winner, who has more passing touchdowns (8) than incomplete passes (5) through two College Football Playoff games.

Now, the stage is set for the CFP national championship Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium. Indiana and Miami will square off that night at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.