College Sports Commission distributes reminder about third-party NIL deals amid transfer portal movement

One week into the college football transfer portal window, the College Sports Commission issued a reminder about its rules regarding third-party NIL deals. Specifically, the guidance mentioned deals with MMR and apparel partners.

The CSC said it received word of schools offering deals that go against terms of the House settlement through the first week of the transfer window. The organization expressed “serious concerns” about some terms of the deals in question and reiterated third-party NIL deals are subject to the NIL Go clearinghouse if they’re worth more than $600.

Additionally, the CSC said investigations are progressing with regard to unreported third-party NIL deals. Some schools “should expect to hear from the CSC next week”, the commission said.

Such deals must be reported within five days of execution. Enrolling high school athletes and incoming D-I transfers have up to 14 days in some cases.

“Without prejudging any particular deal, the CSC has serious concerns about some of the deal terms being contemplated and the consequences of those deals for the parties involved,” the guidance reads. “Making promises of third-party NIL money now and figuring out how to honor those promises later leaves student-athletes vulnerable to deals not being cleared, promises not being able to be kept, and eligibility being placed at risk.”

CSC says MMR deals must be reported

Friday’s guidance comes after Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellenger reported a $3.5 million offer that LSU made Cincinnati transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby this week. Sorsby later committed to Texas Tech, where he’s set to receive a deal in the $5 million range, On3’s Pete Nakos reported.

The offer to Sorsby included a third-party marketing deal through LSU’s MMR partner, Playfly Sports Properties, Dellenger reported. LSU also planned to compensate Sorsby through rev-share, which would help make total compensation competitive to Texas Tech’s investment.

The College Sports Commission said deals in place with an MMR partner must be reported, even if the partner intends to find other sponsors to help activate the deal. In addition, deals with an MMR or other partner “must include direct activation of the student-athlete’s NIL rights,” the guidance read.

“The label on the contract (e.g., ‘agency agreement,’ ‘services agreement’) does not change the analysis; if an entity is agreeing to pay a student-athlete for their NIL, the agreement must be reported to NIL Go within the reporting deadline,” the guidance reads.

Third-party NIL deals are viewed as the next “arms race” in college sports in the post-House settlement landscape. Tennessee and Penn State are both set have NIL components in their upcoming apparel deals with adidas, On3 previously reported. LSU was also the first school featured in Nike’s new Blue Ribbon Elite program, and that announcement came at the same time the Tigers announced an extension with The Swoosh.