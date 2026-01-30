The College Sports Commission is investigating an LSU athlete for potential NIL rules violations, The Athletic reported Friday. The inquiry is one of the first of its kind for the CSC.

Under terms of the landmark House settlement, which received final approval last summer and paved the way for the CSC’s launch, third-party NIL deals worth more than $600 must be reported to the NIL Go clearinghouse. The investigation into the LSU athlete centers on potential unreported compensation, according to The Athletic.

NIL Go has cleared 17,321 deals through Dec. 31, 2025, valued at $127.21 million, since its debut over the summer, the College Sports Commission announced earlier this month. A total of 524 deals – worth $14.94 million – were not cleared during that time, though that does not account for deals that were resubmitted or if they fall within the window for revisions.

