College Sports Commission: NIL Go has cleared $127 million in deals

NIL Go cleared $127 million in deals through its first six months of operation, the College Sports Commission announced Monday. The clearinghouse, operated by Deloitte, launched June 11 following approval of the House settlement.

New data from the CSC shows NIL Go cleared 17,321 deals through Dec. 31, 2025, valued at $127.21 million. A total of 524 deals – worth $14.94 million – were not cleared during that time, though that does not account for deals that were resubmitted or if they fall within the window for revisions.

Additionally, 10 deals were in arbitration as of Dec. 31. Eight others have since been withdrawn, and all those involved an administrative issue at the same school, the CSC said.

For deals that have not been cleared by NIL Go, the CSC cited three primary reasons. The lack of a valid business purpose, no direct activation of an athlete’s NIL rights or “compensation not at rates and terms commensurate with similarly situated individuals” factored into those decisions.

Of the 17,845 deals submitted to NIL Go, 52% were resolved within 24 hours and 73% were resolved within a week of the submission of necessary information, the CSC said. The deals come from nearly 11,000 unique athletes across 40 unique sports, including 44% of athletes who play a sport other than football or men’s basketball.

The report also said more than 35,300 athletes are registered with NIL Go. A total of 1,263 institutions and 4,202 representatives also registered.

The College Sports Commission last released a deal flow report Nov. 1, clearing more than $87.5 million worth of NIL deals during that time. Since that last update, more than 5,100 deals have been cleared, worth an aggregate value of $39.71 million.

Monday’s announcement comes after the CSC issued a reminder to member schools about third-party NIL deals on Friday – one week after the college football transfer portal window opened. The CSC said it received word of schools offering deals that go against terms of the House settlement through the first week of the transfer window.

The organization expressed “serious concerns” about some terms of the deals in question and reiterated third-party NIL deals are subject to the NIL Go clearinghouse if they’re worth more than $600. Additionally, the CSC said investigations are progressing with regard to unreported third-party NIL deals. Some schools “should expect to hear from the CSC next week.”