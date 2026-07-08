College Sports Commission, NIL Go have cleared $355 million in deals since launch

Since the NIL Go clearinghouse launched in June 2025, more than $355 million worth of deals have been cleared, the College Sports Commission said in its latest NIL data report. During that same time, 1,812 deals worth $89.9 million were not cleared.

NIL Go saw an uptick in deal submissions between May 1 and June 30, 2026, according to the CSC. The system cleared 7,639 deals worth a total value of $112.89 million and denied 659 deals worth a combined $33.68 million.

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All told, since Jan. 1, NIL Go has cleared 16,874 deals worth just over $228 million. In contrast, 1,288 deals have been denied with a total value of $74.91 million.

Since the system launched, the College Sports Commission said final decisions come on an average of more than 90 NIL deals per day, and 41% of submitted deals reach resolution within 24 hours. The CSC also cited a “significant increase in Associated deal volume” since January, which it said resulted in a decrease in that percentage.

Additionally, 63% of submitted deals were resolved within a week after the completion of all information fields. As for the remaining 37%, the College Sports Commission said it looked for additional details from the athlete, sponsor or school outside the system. While final decisions typically come within a week, the CSC said “NIL Go currently does not allow us to readily calculate this percentage.”

In Wednesday’s data release, the College Sports Commission also confirmed two deals are in arbitration and have been combined into a “single matter,” the data report said. While the commission didn’t disclose the schools or athletes involved, two arbitration decisions have come down in the last few months. An arbitrator ruled in the CSC’s favor in a case involving Nebraska athletes while another sided with Georgia athletes in a separate case.

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The data comes just over a year after NIL Go’s launch in June 2025. The clearinghouse came about after the House settlement received final approval and vets third-party NIL deals. Last month, the CSC announced the range-of-compensation figure is now at $15,000.

July 1 was also one-year anniversary of the revenue-sharing era in college athletics. The cap also grew to $21.3 million, which is the amount schools can directly share with athletes. Those dollars are not subject to NIL Go.

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The College Sports Commission also got a win in the courtroom last month. A magistrate judge denied a challenge to the House settlement regarding rules about associated entities. As a result, deals with multi-media rights are still subject to NIL Go. The decision has been appealed to Judge Claudia Wilken, who approved the settlement agreement last year.