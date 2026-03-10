College Sports Commission NIL Go report: 63% of deals tied to school boosters in last two months

The College Sports Commission released its latest NIL deal flow report on Tuesday, highlighting a rise in third-party NIL activity across Division I from January and February. Notably, associated contracts tied to schools’ sponsors and booster-operated companies made up 63% of all NIL agreements in the last two months.

The data corresponds with the 15-day college football transfer portal window. In total, the CSC said $166.5 million worth of deals have been approved on NIL Go since last summer and 711 deals with a total value of $29.3 million have been reviewed and not cleared.

“There’s no question that during the portal, agents were demanding guaranteed NIL for athletes, and schools felt pressure to guarantee those things,” CSC CEO Bryan Seeley told reporters Tuesday.

As of Feb. 28, 18 deals in arbitration had been consolidated into a single case. The 10 deals in arbitration previously reported as of Dec. 31 were all withdrawn by the athletes. Between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28, 3,704 deals were cleared, with an aggregate value of $39.29 million, while 187 deals were not cleared, with an aggregate value of $14.36 million.

When accepting the job, Seeley said he was told there was a belief that as many as 90% of deals would be organic, which has not been the case. Meanwhile, the CSC participation agreement continues to be revised in discussions with conferences.

“I think it’s fair to say that the NIL market in college athletics is not a normal organic market,” Seeley said. “It’s a market in which schools are manufacturing NIL for their student athletes. And they’re doing it in such a way that deals are paid by entities affiliated with the school, or acting at the direction of the school.

“… It is totally fine within the rules to submit NIL deals with associated identities, but the shift is important, particularly because associated deals are subject to stricter review in NIL Go. They’re subject to stricter review under NCAA rules. So, the massive increase in associated deal volume of this kind of manufactured NIL is leading to increased review times in NIL Go. I don’t think the system was designed with this number of associated deals in mind.”