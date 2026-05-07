College Sports Commission NIL Go report: Nearly $76 million in deals cleared in last two months

Since March 1, NIL Go has cleared nearly $76 million in deals, according to the College Sports Commission. The CSC released its updated NIL deal flow report on Thursday afternoon.

Between March 1 and April 30, the NIL Go clearinghouse has cleared 5,531 deals worth $75.85 million, according to Thursday’s release. During that time, 442 deals were not cleared with a total value of $26.87 million.

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For comparison, from Jan. 1 through Feb. 28, NIL Go cleared 3,704 deals worth $39.29 million while 187 deals worth $14.36 million were not cleared. That means the amount cleared in the last two months is nearly double what it was through the first two months of the 2026 calendar year.

All told, since NIL Go’s launch in June 2025, it has cleared 26,556 deals with $242.35 million in total value. In addition, 1,153 deals have not been cleared with an aggregate value of $56.17 million.

The CSC also announced 45% of deals submitted through NIL Go have received decisions within 24 hours, although there was a “significant increase” in third-party deals submitted since January. As a result, the number of decisions within 24 hours decreased since those agreements must go through the clearinghouse, the CSC said.

Additionally, as of April 30, 21 deals entered arbitration and have been consolidated into three arbitrations, the College Sports Commission announced. One of those cases involves Nebraska athletes, as Ross Dellenger previously detailed, and a hearing took place last week. No decision came that day.

The timing of the surge in third-party NIL deal clearance coincided in part with the college transfer portal windows. Women’s players had a two-week window to enter the portal starting April 6 while the men’s transfer period began April 7. Earlier this week, On3’s Pete Nakos reported some of the top spenders in the transfer market.

As the portal windows went along, the College Sports Commission distributed a new rules memo to schools to remind members of the need to submit third-party deals through the clearinghouse. The memo also confirmed that the CSC board of managers approved changes to its enforcement policy. Deals worth between $600 and $2,500 will not be subject to a range-of-compensation review unless an athlete reaches a total of $15,000 in deals signed in a year.