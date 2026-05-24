Still just a few months into his tenure at Colorado, Fernando Lovo has made it clear he’s looking to find new revenue streams. One way to do that, he said, is through naming rights.

Lovo confirmed he has been part of naming rights talks for Folsom Field, which has never had a sponsor. The CU Events Center previously had an agreement with Coors, but that partnership ended in 2018.

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In the new era of college athletics, where schools are searching for new ways to generate revenue, Lovo said Colorado has been “really aggressive” with regard to naming rights. He pointed to the athletics department’s current stature as a reason why the conversations are happening now.

“That’s a big priority for me,” Lovo told The Daily Camera’s Brian Howell. “Again, we look at our market, we look at our brand. We have an incredible brand here, but you also factor in Coach Prime and our other coaches, and we’re one of the most-watched teams in our conference and nationally. So we have a lot to sell. There are companies, obviously, that are interested in that.

“These sort of relationships have to be mutually beneficial to both parties. So we absolutely are full-speed ahead on those. Like I said, I’ve had numerous really, really productive about those.”

Fernando Lovo: ‘We have to capitalize’

Colorado football, in particular, has become a prominent brand in the sport. Deion Sanders’ arrival sent a buzz through the sport and Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy in 2024 as the Buffaloes put together a strong turnaround, as well.

While CU struggled in 2025, there are still plenty of eyes on the program. The Buffs played in a Top 10 most-watched game seven of the 14 weeks of the 2025 regular season, according to TV ratings data compiled by On3.

Given that increased attention, Fernando Lovo said it’s important to strike while the iron’s hot. But the relationship has to work for all sides.

“We’ve got to make sure it’s the right partner,” Lovo said. “Just like they want to be the right partner for us, we want to be the right partner for them. We’re going to be diligent about that. We’re not going to be reckless in the way that we approach it.

“But we have to do those things. We have to capitalize on that. We think we have a really, really good platform to offer a company. We’re really working hard on that.”