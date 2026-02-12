Dante Moore discusses approach to NIL, how he balances with football

Since arriving at UCLA as a highly touted recruit in 2023, Dante Moore has been one of the highest-profile players in college football. His portfolio of NIL deals includes Panini America, as well as Beats by Dre and Nike.

Moore’s freshman season came two years after NIL came about in college sports, but he watched college football as a fan before athletes could earn dollars. That’s why he keeps things in perspective while navigating the space.

Moore, who has a $3 million On3 NIL Valuation, acknowledged some of the criticism around NIL and its impact on college sports. But he also pointed out the benefits, especially given college football’s strong following.

“Everybody can say NIL is getting out of hand, with the things going on. But at the end of the day, I mean, we all signed up for the NIL process,” Moore told On3 via phone on behalf of Panini America ahead of Super Bowl LX. “We deserve to get paid. It’s just a great thing just to help provide for your families while you’re in college, just to be able to provide for yourself.

“Overall, the university does a lot for a player, but in this new day and age, you know the society. Everything’s expensive now. So making sure that you’ll be able to provide for yourself, provide for your family, is huge.”

Dante Moore: NIL is ‘a thing I appreciate’

As Dante Moore gets ready to run it back at Oregon in 2026 – he told On3 that NIL did not factor into his decision to return – he also pointed out how special it is to have the opportunity to cash in through NIL deals. After all, as a young fan, he watched his favorite athletes star in commercials.

“When deals come through, of course, they’re blessings,” Moore said. “You’ve worked for them. At the end of the day, more of it is not just about money with me. It’s just, as a kid, I’ve seen Pepsi commercials, I’ve seen Gatorade commercials. I’ve seen everything with these big-time athletes and being able to reach out to a program to do an ad with somebody, it’s just pretty dope.

“It’s just a great feeling to be able to do things that as a kid, you’ve been seeing all your life. I enjoy it. It’s a thing I appreciate.”

Moore spoke with On3 from San Francisco ahead of Super Bowl LX from the Panini Prizm VIP lounge, which hosted NFL players and legends. Panini is the exclusive trading card partner of the NFL.