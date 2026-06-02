Deion Sanders: NIL in college football is 'just about pay-per-view'

While evaluating the NIL era in college football, Colorado coach Deion Sanders reiterated his support for athletes to earn money. But Coach Prime also sees a shift in how the new landscape affects the sport.

Sanders compared NIL to “pay-per-view” while discussing what fans think of the modern age of college sports. Roster costs have been a major point of conversation this offseason with multiple schools expected to top the $40 million mark, On3’s Pete Nakos reported. There’s also a sense that $50 million could be on the horizon in the near future.

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When asked by Front Office Sports how much he thinks teams have to spend to win a national title, Sanders said it’s a question for “the last two champions,” referring to Ohio State and Indiana. But as NIL continues to play a more important role in college football, he thinks the reason for paying players has shifted.

“When you start talking money in college, that kind of runs people off and runs people away because that’s not what the intention is,” Sanders told Baker Machado. “The intention is to be filthy rich and keep that fire and the passion and the dawg in you until you reach the NFL.

“I do believe that college athletes should be compensated for their name, image and likeness, but it’s not about name, image and likeness right now. It’s just about pay-per-view. If it is what it is, then let it be it. Say what it is. Don’t hide from it.”

Curt Cignetti hinted at Indiana’s 2025 roster cost

As the revenue-sharing era approaches its one-year anniversary, roster costs continue to surge across college sports. Specifically with football, Texas general manager Brandon Harris said last month he sees $30 million as the “minimum investment” to contend, based on what he sees in the SEC. That lines up with what Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian said previously, as well.

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But amid chatter about the $40 million rosters, Indiana coach Curt Cignetti took to social media to dispel the idea that the Hoosiers spent that much. On3’s Pete Nakos reported the Hoosiers were just under $20 million as they went undefeated in 2025.

“What I will tell you, honestly, okay, is our final number was closer to $15 million than $40 million,” Cignetti told Andy & Ari On3. “Now, obviously, it was somewhere in between.”