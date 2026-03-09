Duke's Cameron, Cayden Boozer ink NIL deals with Samsung

Samsung called in two of college basketball’s biggest names for its March Madness campaign. Duke forward Cameron Boozer and his twin brother, Cayden, have signed NIL deals with the company.

The Boozer Twins, the sons of former Duke and NBA star Carlos Boozer, starred in a new Samsung campaign ahead of the NCAA Tournament. The ad promotes the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and will air across linear, streaming and digital platforms, Samsung said.

Cameron Boozer is among the biggest names in college basketball and has a $2.2 million On3 NIL Valuation while Cayden Boozer has a $747,000 On3 NIL Valuation. Their addition to Samsung’s roster comes after the company signed a multi-year partnership with the NCAA.

“At Samsung, we believe the best technology brings people closer to the moments they care about most,” said Keena Grigsby, Samsung Electronics America chief marketing officer and vice president of mobile eXperience, in a statement. “From performance insights for athletes to breakthrough camera innovation that captures the game from entirely new perspectives, we’re excited to elevate the experience for players and fans alike. Fans are going to be see some things this tournament from Samsung they haven’t seen before.”

Through the agreement with the NCAA, Samsung technology will be part of “fan and student-athlete experiences,” the brand said in a press release. The Boozer Twins launched their ad Monday via social media ahead of the ACC tournament.

Boozer Twins preparing for ACC tournament

Cameron Boozer is one of the frontrunners for National Player of the Year amid a standout freshman season at Duke. He heads into the ACC tournament averaging 22.7 points, 10.2 assists and 4.1 assists to lead the Blue Devils. Meanwhile, off the court, his $2.2 million On3 NIL Valuation ranks No. 3 in college basketball and No. 15 in the On3 NIL 100, the first of its kind and defacto NIL ranking of the top 100 high school and college athletes ranked by their On3 NIL Valuation.

Cayden Boozer, meanwhile, is averaging 6.5 points to go with 2.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 20.7 minutes per game for Duke this season. He previously joined his brother in a high-profile NIL deal with Jordan Brand as part of its athlete roster.

“College basketball is built on passion and moments – from the athletes pushing the limits on the court to the buzzer beaters, the upsets, and the plays that make you jump out of your seat,” Grigsby said. “Through our partnership with the NCAA, Samsung Galaxy is bringing fans closer to the action than ever before, capturing the emotion and the moments that make March Madness unforgettable.”