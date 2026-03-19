One of the top players in the 2026 recruiting cycle, Deron Rippey Jr. is also making a major move off the court. The Five Star Plus+ point guard has signed an NIL deal with frozen pasta brand Ripi and will acquire an equity stake in the company.

It marks a major NIL partnership for Rippey as he joins forces with a quickly growing frozen food brand. In addition to his equity stake, the Duke commit will also take part in different initiatives across social media, merchandise and fan experience. Ripi also has activations planned for the 2026 college basketball season.

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Founded in 2025, Ripi’s lineup of frozen pastas includes beef short rib ravioli and chicken parmesan ravioli. The brand also recently expanded to Whole Foods Market stores in January 2026 with a nationwide rollout, and Rippey is the first athlete to sign an NIL deal with the company.

Rippey also has an NIL deal in place with adidas as he goes through his senior season at Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy. While speaking with On3, he said the opportunity to partner with Ripi and acquire a stake in the company is part of what he sees as a long-term relationship.

“Having a chance to buy equity in a company is very unique at my stage,” Rippey said via phone. “I just want to capitalize on the opportunity.

“The brand, I can see it growing. The name, obviously, fits. But I just think it was important for me to separate myself with a deal that’s very unique.”

Through the partnership with Ripi, Rippey got to participate in photo and video shoots for social media and his family got to be involved, as well. He called it a “great experience” working behind-the-scenes as he begins to venture farther into the NIL space.

“Deron is one of the most exciting prospects in the country and we’re excited to support him as he begins his next chapter at Duke this fall,” said Ripi founder Ian Tecklin in a statement to On3 about bringing Rippey aboard. “The Ripi x Rippey collaboration felt like a natural fit and we’re excited to bring something fun to basketball fans and home chefs along the way.”

Repped by WME Sports, Rippey is also primed for off-court success. He has a $1.1 million On3 NIL Valuation, which ranks No. 8 in the high school basketball NIL rankings. As he navigates the space, he credited his inner circle for helping him find the right balance with such opportunities.

But Deron Rippey Jr. also said he learned the importance of success for both sides in NIL partnerships. That’s part of what made Ripi stand out. He is also getting a grasp of what he wants his brand to be as he heads to college and beyond.

“The biggest thing that I’ve learned is how important it is that both sides benefit off the deal,” Rippey said. “Anytime me and my dad step into these rooms, it’s usually about making the brand better … but I think the biggest thing is working together and just making the most complete and perfect partnerships that work for both sides.

“I just want to surround myself with these incoming deals and stuff that represents my life and my favorite things to do, my hobbies. Just my name and my brand, what I want it to look like and what it looks like already in my daily life.”