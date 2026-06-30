Dusty May addresses role of NIL era in Michigan departure, how it can be 'segue' to NBA

When Dusty May left Michigan for the Dallas Mavericks just months removed from a national title, speculation grew about how the NIL and transfer portal era in college basketball impacted his decision. He previously made his concerns clear about the landscape.

Speaking with reporters Monday during his introductory press conference, May said the landscape was not a “big reason” for his move to the pros. But he admitted how much things have changed during his coaching career and that he can focus on Xs and Os in the NBA.

May spoke highly of the people in the Mavericks’ facility and said they helped seal his decision as he gets ready to take over the franchise. As he looks ahead to his next chapter, he made it clear his desire to keep his focus on the court rather than issues away from the hardwood.

“I wouldn’t say a big reason,” May said. “The big reason are the people in this facility, first and foremost. It’s much more complicated than it used to be. I love teaching, I love coaching, I love being a part of a team. In college basketball, you don’t get to do near as much of that as you used to. So there are some things that I’m not going to miss about college basketball. But I wouldn’t be here without our players, without our staff. Had an unbelievable 25 [or] 27 years, whatever it’s been, in college athletics.

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“But excited for this opportunity and to do the things – I think we all know, as people, the things you love to do, you typically do them well. So I’m just excited to dive in, spending more time on the things that I enjoy doing every day, and work with passion on.”

Dusty May: ‘NIL era is a segue into the NBA’

By taking the Mavericks’ job, Dusty May became the first active college coach to leave for the NBA since John Beilein left Michigan for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2019. As a result, he’s the first to do so in the NIL era.

But May argued the modern college landscape with NIL and the transfer portal can make for an easier transition. He also noted the similarities in playing style between the two and how that can set him up for success.

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“When I left FAU to go to Michigan, I felt like that changing landscape and the magnitude of our FAU program was a segue to Michigan,” May said. “And I feel like the last five years of the NIL era is a segue into the NBA where we weren’t coaching professional players, per se, where they’re under contract. But they were getting paid. The same problems – not at the same scale – but similar problems, similar issues, similar challenges. The game is closer than ever. College, NBA, the G-League. Stylistically, they all look very, very similar, if you’re playing modern basketball.

“And as far as all the other things, you’re never ready. It’s like being a parent. You’re never prepared, you’re never ready. But hopefully, you’ve prepared and done everything in your power to tackle all the challenges. The last five years, it’s been a very similar game on and off the court.”