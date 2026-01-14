Georgia president calls out Congress, NCAA for not enforcing NIL rules, suggests SEC fill void

Like many college football fans, collegiate administrators are fed up with the complete lack of rules enforcement around NIL (name, image and likeness) and revenue-sharing since this summer’s House settlement, especially given the widening financial divide between the high-dollar programs and those with far less resourses.

Amid it all, as members of Congress and the NCAA continue to discuss potential governance models, the chasm between those seeking anti-trust exemptions for the NCAA and those pursuing collective bargaining options for student-athletes has only furthered the divide with no end in sight.

All that has led to a shared disgust with Congress, NCAA leadership and the new College Sports Commission, which is still trying in vain to pursuade athletic departments to sign their proposed participation agreement that would bind schools to strict regulations around NIL and revenue-share payments. That frustration boiled over during this week’s NCAA Convention just outside of Washington, D.C., with several Power Four conference leaders instead seeking to forge ahead on their own regarding changes around the governance and enforcement of college sports, according to Yahoo! Sports insider Ross Dellenger.

That includes Georgia president Jere Morehead, who publicly blasted the CSC, the NCAA and Congress for their lack of action around proper goverance and enforcement of the rules during an interview with Yahoo! Sports earlier this month. Morehead, a former member of the NCAA Division I Board of Directors, even went so far as to suggest the SEC break off on its own and create its own rules.

“If the CSC is not going to enforce the House settlement, if the NCAA is not going to enforce tampering rules and if Congress is not going to pass the SCORE Act, then it leaves the SEC in a position that we have to go our own way to create some rules and a level of responsibility,” Morehead told Dellenger. “We’d be able to make a much stronger argument that we are not in violation of antitrust rules because we don’t have market power.”

CSC distributes reminder about third-party NIL deals amid transfer portal movement

One week into the college football transfer portal window, the College Sports Commission issued a reminder about its rules regarding third-party NIL deals. Specifically, the guidance mentioned deals with MMR and apparel partners.

The CSC said it received word of schools offering deals that go against terms of the House settlement through the first week of the transfer window. The organization expressed “serious concerns” about some terms of the deals in question and reiterated third-party NIL deals are subject to the NIL Go clearinghouse if they’re worth more than $600.

Additionally, the CSC said investigations are progressing with regard to unreported third-party NIL deals. Some schools “should expect to hear from the CSC next week,” the commission said.

Such deals must be reported within five days of execution. Enrolling high school athletes and incoming D-I transfers have up to 14 days in some cases.

“Without prejudging any particular deal, the CSC has serious concerns about some of the deal terms being contemplated and the consequences of those deals for the parties involved,” the guidance reads. “Making promises of third-party NIL money now and figuring out how to honor those promises later leaves student-athletes vulnerable to deals not being cleared, promises not being able to be kept, and eligibility being placed at risk.”

