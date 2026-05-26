As the House settlement approaches its one-year anniversary, there are still plenty of questions about what could lie ahead in college sports. The landmark agreement ushered in the revenue-share era while also bringing the College Sports Commission to the landscape.

Speaking with Paul Finebaum at the SEC spring meetings in Miramar Beach, Fla. on Tuesday, Georgia president Jere Morehead gave a strong assessment of where things stand. He said he doesn’t see much progress from a year ago and said time is of the essence.

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During the interview, Morehead said college sports was near “anarchy” and called for more regulation. When asked to clarify those remarks, he said the landscape is “close” to that point and argued there has not been much progress in the last year when it comes to settling things down.

“[We’re] pretty close to anarchy,” Morehead said on The Paul Finebaum Show. “Pretty close. Time is running out on us.

“You and I had the same conversation a year ago. What have we accomplished in the last year? Nothing. Absolutely no progress. I’d say we’re in a worse position now than we were a year ago. And that’s concerning to me.”

Jere Morehead: ‘Nothing came of’ CSC participation agreements

The House settlement was a seminal moment in college athletics as rev-share arrived. Schools were able to share up to $20.5 million with athletes starting July 1, 2025, and that figure will jump to $21.3 million this summer.

The 10-year agreement also brought the NIL Go clearinghouse to vet NIL deals. The College Sports Commission oversees the system, which has cleared more than $232 million in deals since its launch, as of the most recent update on May 7.

However, the CSC previously stressed the importance of participation agreements to help with enforcement of settlement terms. Jere Morehead also said those are crucial and confirmed the SEC signed the document last year. He called on other conferences to be on board with the agreement, as well as regulations around tampering and caps in place under the House settlement.

“We could start with the CSC actually enforcing the agreement that we all signed,” Morehead said. “They keep waiting on a participation document to be signed by all the schools. We signed that a year ago in the SEC. Nothing came of it. We need to get the other conferences to come on board.

“I think it’s got to start with us agreeing on a set of principles. It has to be around tampering, it has to be around real caps, it has to be around the notion that we’re going to actually do what the House settlement said we’re going to do.”