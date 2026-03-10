A group of 18 Nebraska football players are set to challenge the College Sports Commission over rejected third-party NIL deals, Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellenger reported. The players chose to go to arbitration over the deals.

The deals in question were rejected by the NIL Go clearinghouse, which launched following House settlement approval and vets third-party NIL deals worth more than $600. All told, the deals are worth more than $1 million. The players – believed to be the first to challenge the CSC – retained law firm Husch-Blackwell as counsel.

News of the Nebraska football players’ challenge came hours after the College Sports Commission released its latest NIL Go deal flow report. According to the report, 18 deals were in arbitration and were consolidated into a single case. That case, according to Dellenger, involves the Nebraska players.

This story will be updated.