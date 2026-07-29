In suing players who transferred to LSU, Ole Miss used schools' only available remedy in current environment

School administrators and conference officials can hope and pray that a bill currently percolating in the Senate somehow passes. Players can follow the example of members of the Stanford football team and organize in hopes of one day hammering out a collective bargaining agreement.

One of those things is a long shot. The other might happen, but it likely would take years and a massive restructuring to come to fruition. Until then, the only way to attempt to maintain any sort of order in college sports is to do what Ole Miss did this week.

The school filed breach-of-contract suits against former players Princewill Umanmielen and Devin Harper, claiming the players owe termination fees after signing new deals with Ole Miss in January and then decamping through the transfer portal to follow former Rebels coach Lane Kiffin to LSU.

Predictably, the “Ole Miss is broke” jokes rained down on social media. In today’s college football, is the $950,000 in unpaid early termination fees ($550,000 for edge rusher Umanmielen; $400,000 for offensive tackle Harper) even worth the squeeze?

It’s not really about the money. It’s not about Ole Miss officials being angry that Kiffin left. If the situation were reversed, LSU should have done the same thing. Schools have scant few options in the current environment. They should attempt to enforce the only thing they can currently legally enforce — a binding agreement between two parties.

LSU has no intention of paying either player’s buyout. Nor should the Tigers even consider paying. They weren’t party to the agreements in question. If Ole Miss wants a chunk from LSU, it would need to file a tortious interference claim and prove someone at LSU* caused the players to break their deals.

*College Sports Commission rules created by the House v. NCAA settlement dictate that buyout money paid to break deals at other schools is supposed to come out of the new school’s revenue share total. But since the CSC’s cap doesn’t actually exist in any practice sense, LSU’s player payroll capability won’t be affected in any real way whether the players pay Ole Miss or not.

The claim Ole Miss attorneys made should be easier to prove, though it does not guarantee success. According to the individual complaints, each player signed a deal with Ole Miss that included an early termination fee if the contract was broken within 90 days of signing. The players then broke those contracts within 90 days and made new deals with LSU.

The court might find the amounts overly punitive or it might not agree that Ole Miss suffered damages equal to the amounts requested. But Ole Miss attorneys can argue that the players and their agents considered the early termination amounts reasonable enough to agree to the contracts.

Unlike when Duke sued former quarterback Darian Mensah for breach of contract in February, Ole Miss did not include a copy of the contract in question in either complaint. Ole Miss attorneys attached a footnote claiming the complaint “refers to the 2026 agreement’s terms here to the extent required by law to state its claim for breach of contract.” Presumably, the full contracts will eventually become part of the public record if the cases move forward.

Or the players could settle and everyone moves on with their lives. Duke and Mensah reached a confidential settlement and Mensah transferred to Miami. Mensah’s contract with Duke didn’t include a specific termination fee or buyout clause, but given his deal at Duke was for $4 million a year, the Blue Devils might have been seeking more than LSU is in either case here.

In January, Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. announced on Instagram that he intended to enter the transfer portal. After about 48 hours that included a tutorial on how much Williams would owe if he broke the contract he signed with Washington earlier in the offseason, Williams suddenly decided remaining in Seattle would be preferable to playing somewhere else.

The buyout clauses won’t always keep players from leaving, but they are schools’ only legal remedy in the current environment. If they don’t try to enforce the contracts every time they’re broken, they’ll likely be broken even more often. Ole Miss couldn’t keep Umanmielen and Harper from leaving.

It can and should try to collect what their contracts say they owe.