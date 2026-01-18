Ahead of the College Football Playoff national championship against Miami, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza and wide receiver Elijah Sarratt showed some love to their teammates. They gifted the Hoosiers adidas gear.

Mendoza and Sarratt both signed NIL deals with adidas this year as IU put together its run to the national championship. The brand also put out a tribute to Mendoza last month after he won the Heisman Trophy.

SUBSCRIBE to the On3 NIL and Sports Business Newsletter

Now, as Indiana makes its final preparations for Monday’s title game, the two gave their teammates adidas gift packs. They included Harden Volume 10 sneakers, Purechills, Control 5s, apparel and custom Indiana suitcases.

“Elijah and I are part of adidas,” Mendoza told the Hoosiers players. “They’re always hooking us up, always getting us right. They want to hook everybody up and gift some gear before the natty.”

Mendoza has put together a standout season at Indiana after transferring from Cal. He has completed 73% of his passes for 3,349 yards and 41 touchdowns, to just six interceptions, and has put himself in position to potentially go No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft.

Fernando Mendoza, Elijah Sarratt both adidas athletes

Fernando Mendoza announced his NIL deal with adidas just before IU took on Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship in December. He became the latest college football star to partner with the Three Stripes, joining Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith and Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola, among others.

Then, Elijah Sarratt joined him on adidas’ athlete roster. The company announced his addition Jan. 7, just before Indiana’s matchup with Oregon in the Peach Bowl. He’s a top target for Mendoza this season, heading into Monday’s title game with 62 receptions for 802 yards and a Big Ten-leading 15 receiving touchdowns.

Mendoza is in the midst of an impressive run through the College Football Playoff, leading Indiana to back-to-back blowout victories. The latest came last week when the Hoosiers dominated Oregon, 56-22, in the Peach Bowl, and the IU star threw for five touchdowns in that game. In fact, Mendoza enters the national championship vs. Miami with more touchdown passes (8) than incomplete passes (5) in the CFP.

Additionally, Mendoza’s $2.6 million On3 NIL Valuation ranks No. 5 in college football. He also sits at No. 7 in the On3 NIL 100, the first of its kind and defacto NIL ranking of the top 100 high school and college athletes ranked by their On3 NIL Valuation.