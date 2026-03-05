Indiana guard Lamar Wilkerson buys mom Cadillac Escalade using NIL dollars

After Indiana’s Senior Day victory over Minnesota, Lamar Wilkerson had a surprise in store. He bought his mom a Cadillac Escalade using his NIL dollars.

Wilkerson surprised his mom with the gift after IU’s resounding 74-44 win at Assembly Hall on Wednesday night. The car was waiting for her in the parking garage with a bow on the hood, and her reaction said it all.

It capped a huge night for Wilkerson, who helped lead the charge for Indiana against Minnesota. He had 16 points, second only to Sam Alexis as the Hoosiers improved to 18-12 overall and 9-10 in Big Ten play heading into the season finale this weekend.

Lamar Wilkerson just gifted his mom, Kizzy, a brand new Cadillac Escalade.



What an end to Senior Day. #iubb pic.twitter.com/C6mibAUPEb — Daniel Flick (@ByDanielFlick) March 5, 2026

This story will be updated.