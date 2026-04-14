Jordan Brand is adding a top-rated prospect to its roster. Missouri five-star SG commit Jason Crowe Jr. has signed an NIL deal with the company.

Crowe is another high-profile addition for Jordan Brand. In November, Duke stars Cameron and Cayden Boozer became the first men’s basketball players to sign with the brand, which has been active in the women’s basketball space. UConn forward Sarah Strong was also part of the Class of 2025, and her now-former teammate Azzi Fudd joined in March before going No. 1 overall in Monday’s WNBA Draft.

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Crowe is also getting ready to participate in Friday’s Jordan Brand Classic, which features some of the top high school talents in the country. Now, ahead of the game, he is the newest Jordan Brand athlete.

“It’s incredible to be welcomed into the Jordan Family,” Crowe said in a statement to On3. “Jordan Brand represents an amazing legacy of excellence, and a standard of greatness that pushes you to earn everything, on and off the court. I’m excited to learn, work, and carry that tradition forward.”

Crowe is the crown jewel of Missouri’s 2026 recruiting class. The Inglewood (Calif.) product is a five-star prospect and the No. 10 overall player from the cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services. He is also the No. 3-ranked shooting guard.

Crowe also has NIL potential off the court. He has a $1 million On3 NIL Valuation, which puts him at No. 18 in the high school basketball NIL rankings. Repped by Excel Sports Management, Jordan Brand marks his highest-profile NIL deal to date.

This past season, Crowe averaged 43.6 points per game as a senior to go along with 5.9 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 steals on average. He finished his high school career as the all-time leading scorer in California high school boys basketball history. Those numbers helped him become a Rivals High School Boys Basketball All-American.

Jason Crowe Jr. is one of three high school players signed by Mizzou from the 2026 cycle. The Tigers currently have the No. 8-ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Ranking.