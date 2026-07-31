Jedd Fisch stresses need to stay competitive in NIL spending: 'You don't win with less anymore'

CHICAGO – As he enters Year 3 at Washington, Jedd Fisch is staying aggressive. He has been outspoken about NIL’s impact, and speaking with reporters Thursday, he explained why.

Fisch said at Big Ten Media Days he wants Washington to be among the top 25 programs in NIL spending. He called it the key to success during an era in which roster costs continue to surge across college football, some reaching $40 million this season.

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While some programs have shown the ability to “do more with less,” Fisch argued that’s not how teams remain competitive. Instead, he wants Washington to be in position to keep up with the increased spending.

“I’m only passionate about it because it’s the only way to compete in this new era,” Fisch said. “There’s only so much you can do in this era with less money. There’s only so many times you can ask people to stay for less, be a part of less. And the philosophy of winning with less has kind of gone out the window. That’s really not the 2026-plus editions of college athletics. You don’t win with less anymore. You win with more because of the conference realignments.

“So how do you get there? You create revenue, you generate revenue outside of your donors. You get donors to have huge years of giving, you create third-party LLCs that are capable of bringing in dollars and allowing us to have business opportunities for our guys. It is not, you go out there and you pound the pavement to be able to expand your NIL and expand your dollars. Well, it’s not to benefit the personal side. It’s to benefit the program.”

Jedd Fisch: ‘More money we have, the better players we get’

As for how more resources translates to roster building, Jedd Fisch said it’s simple. If Washington can spend more, the talent level will increase. From there, he sees a potential trickle-down effect if the football program can consistently succeed.

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“The more money we have, the better players we get,” Fisch said. “The better players we get, the more games get sold out. The more games we get sold out, the better value it is for the other 21 sports.

“And we have a really, really good opportunity in the Big Ten to cash in. But the only way to do that is to double down in terms of where we are as a program and to put ourselves in a position to be in the Top 25 in spending.”