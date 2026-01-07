Through the first years of the NIL era, Ole Miss became one of the leaders in the space. Fueled by support from The Grove Collective, the Rebels have consistently put together strong transfer portal classes and are retaining key players for 2026, as well.

Jon Sumrall got to see Ole Miss twice this year while coaching Tulane. As he takes over at Florida, the new Gators head coach had high praise for the Rebels’ approach to NIL.

Sumrall specifically praised Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter and Walker Jones, the director of The Grove Collective, for their efforts in helping the Rebels adjust to the NIL era. He sees a plan other schools should note now that revenue-sharing has also arrived.

“They’re a well-coached, talented team,” Sumrall said on Outkick Hot Mic. “You can tell they’ve attacked the portal. We’ve talked about alignment, structure, organization within the portal and financially. I think Ole Miss has had great success, not to take anything from Lane, but Keith Carter, Walker Jones – and not to take anything from Pete, either. But Ole Miss, they’re doing this NIL, rev-share stuff as well as anybody in America. They’re paying dudes and they are writing bigger checks.

“And kudos to them, good for them. They’ve got a great, I think, plan that we all need to learn from and emulate.”

Inside Ole Miss’ 2026 roster-building plan

As OM Spirit’s Ben Garrett detailed, Jones and Ole Miss senior associate athletics director Matt McLaughlin have taken on key roles in building the Rebels’ roster after Lane Kiffin’s departure. General manager Austin Thomas went with him to LSU, though Ole Miss has still been at work putting the 2026 team together while also preparing for the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Ole Miss has locked in multiple key pieces for 2026, notably running back Kewan Lacy and quarterback Trinidad Chambliss – the latter of which is dependent on the NCAA’s ruling on a waiver. Keith Carter said Tuesday a decision could come down any day on Chambliss’ chances of receiving another year of eligibility.

But the Rebels have been active in the transfer portal with eight commitments so far this cycle, including former LSU offensive lineman Carius Curne and former Auburn cornerback Jay Crawford. Curne is the No. 22-ranked player in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings while Crawford sits at No. 37.

Jon Sumrall, Florida also focusing on retention

While taking over at Florida, Jon Sumrall and the UF NIL collective, Florida Victorious, have also scored retention wins. Multiple key contributors have re-signed with the Gators for 2026.

That group includes running back Jadan Baugh, who went public with his decision on Monday. He joins wide receiver Dallas Wilson and wide receiver Vernell Brown III as key members of the Florida offense who are coming back next season.

In addition, Florida has landed 11 commitments from the transfer portal, including quarterback Aaron Philo. The former Georgia Tech quarterback served as Haynes King’s backup with the Yellow Jackets, but brings familiarity the offense Buster Faulkner will run at Florida.