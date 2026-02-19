Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham, who just signed a new contract with the University, began openly campaigning for donations to go towards the program’s new indoor facility in December.

Dillingham has transformed the Sun Devils into one of the best teams in the Big 12 over the past two seasons. In that span, Arizona State has compiled a 19-8 record with a Big 12 Title and an appearance in the 2024 College Football Playoff.

“We need to find one of these really rich people in this city to step up and stroke a check,” Dillingham said. “I’ll do everything I can to make you the most famous person in the city. That’s really what we need. We need one person – we live in Phoenix, Arizona.

“You’re telling me there’s not one person who can stroke a $20 million check right now? There is somebody out here who can. There’s somebody who can. There’s somebody. Other people are going to sacrifice to be here. Somebody step up. Step up and be that dude to say, ‘Holy cow. What completely changed it? This person.’

“There’s somebody out there that’s going to listen to this, that’s going to get forwarded it. If you know somebody who can do it, forward this message to somebody. Somebody can step up and completely take this place from the direction it’s going to, ‘Holy cow.’ And it’s right here in this city.”

Kenny Dillingham reveals donor stepped up to contribute to indoor facility

Well, two months later, it appears as if somebody has indeed stepped up to provide the money for the indoor facility.

“I think today we released the renderings for the indoor (facility),” Dillingham said during an appearance on ‘Arizona Sports‘. “I know it got approved. You know, I went on a rant about an eight-figure donor one day and we got somebody very close to that to help with the indoor already. Somebody who’s not naturally associated with the program, but somebody associated with the Valley for that indoor. So, that’s trending in the right direction.

“It’s going to be one of the largest indoors in the country. It’s gonna have a 50-yard football field and a 100-yard field with two indoors in one indoor. It’s about 180-190 yard indoor facility, which is gonna be unbelievable for the football team and the tailgating.”

Arizona State is coming off an 8-5 campaign, in which it fell to Duke 42-39 in one of the greatest Sun Bowl games in history.