Kevin Durant, Texas, Nike announce NIL program, Madison Booker first athlete to sign deal

NBA star Kevin Durant is venturing into the NIL space. He has launched a program at Texas in partnership with Nike, and women’s basketball star Madison Booker is the first athlete to sign a deal.

Through the program, announced by Texas on Tuesday, Longhorns athletes will get early access to KD player exclusives and apparel. Booker became the first UT athlete to come aboard as part of the program and is now a Nike athlete, according to the press release. Texas said future athlete signings will be on the way across basketball and other sports.

SUBSCRIBE to the On3 NIL and Sports Business Newsletter

In addition, Boardroom – the media network co-founded by Durant – will host a sports business summit later this year that will be open to all UT athletes. The event will help educate the athletes on the business space with “marquee speakers” and financial literacy planning sessions.

“My time at UT had a huge impact on not only my basketball career, but on me personally,” Durant said in a statement. “Supporting players during their college playing career was always a goal, and I’m thrilled to be able to expand our partnership with UT, bring Boardroom into the mix, and create programming that benefits all UT student-athletes.”

Durant’s program at Texas is the latest notable NIL partnership for Nike. The company also announced a landmark agreement with LSU to launch its Blue Ribbon Elite NIL program and signed 10 Tigers athletes to deals.

“At Nike, we are passionate about listening to the voice of the athlete – including where and how they want their legacy to live on,” said Karie Conner, Nike Global Basketball vice president and general manager, in a statement. “We are proud to enter a new, first-of-its-kind partnership with KD and are eager to keep supporting how he and Nike can champion the next generation of hoopers – continuing with The University of Texas and Madison Booker.”

Kevin Durant is also not the active professional athlete to support his alma mater with an apparel partner. This past fall, at Texas Tech, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes signed his second class of “Team Mahomes” athletes in conjunction with adidas.

“We are forever grateful for Kevin and so appreciative of this collaboration with Nike”, said Texas athletics director Chris Del Conte in a statement. “Kevin’s support and loyalty to The University of Texas – especially through its Center for Sports Leadership and Innovation and our athletics program – have been truly special.

“He’s an incredible representative of Texas and an outstanding ambassador for the Longhorns. This partnership is the beginning of big things, and Madison is a great one to start with. Like Kevin, she is the epitome of the pride and winning tradition of The of Texas.”