Kyle Whittingham predicts 'seismic change' on the horizon for college football

CHICAGO – The winds of change are blowing at Michigan as Kyle Whittingham takes over the program. That was evident as he took the podium Thursday at Big Ten Media Days, his first was Wolverines head coach.

But Whittingham also made clear he thinks college football, as a whole, could be gearing up for a major shift. He reiterated his stance that the sport should become more of a “minor league,” of sorts, for the NFL while implementing other changes to help stabilize things in the NIL era.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Whittingham voiced his support for the idea of a salary cap, joining other coaches in Chicago in doing so. Conceptually, he also said he agreed with what Lane Kiffin suggested about a cap for the amount of money incoming freshmen can earn through revenue-sharing. But while looking at college football from a wide-angle lens, he thinks something is brewing.

“I believe we have to have a salary cap,” Whittingham said from the podium. “I believe in an NFL minor league model for college football is in its best interest. Maybe not exactly item for item, but conceptually. I can tell you right now with NIL rising 20, 30, 40%, it’s not sustainable to stay on the path we’re on right now. … There’s no guardrails, no parameters.

“I believe there’s got to be a seismic change in college football. I believe there will be in the next two, three, four years. Part of that will be getting a handle on the NIL and the salary cap.”

Kyle Whittingham: Senate bill ‘not really the true solution’

Throughout Big Ten Media Days, the Protect College Sports Act has been a major storyline. Negotiations continued as the week went along, but Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) did not file cloture for the legislation before the Senate adjourned Thursday. While there’s no deadline, On3’s Pete Nakos reported, the chances of a vote next week could take a major hit.

SUBSCRIBE to the On3 NIL and Sports Business Newsletter

When asked about the Protect College Sports Act, Kyle Whittingham said he didn’t know particulars about the bill. But based on what he knew, he wondered if it could be more of a short-term fix rather than something for the long run. That said, he again made clear his prediction of major changes in the sport.

“I’m not so sure [if] that’s just a Band-Aid and not really the true solution,” Whittingham said of the bill. “I’ve always just been a believer in control the controllables and worry about what you can take care of. There’s nothing I can do about it. When someone asks my opinion, I give it.

“I still believe there’s a big change on the horizon in college football. I mean, a big change coming in the next, what, two to five years.”