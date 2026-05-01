Kyle Whittingham predicts 'several' rosters to cost $50 million in 2027, calls for cap on NIL spending

In the modern era of college football, Kyle Whittingham knows how important NIL resources are crucial to success. But he also called for a cap on roster spending after predicting “several” teams could spend $50 million for the 2027 season.

Whittingham has praised the support he has at Michigan after taking over as head coach. As he went through what it takes to win in the new era, the former Utah coach called NIL resources the most important piece of the puzzle, followed by talent on the roster and a strong coaching staff, as well as adapting with the changes.

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That said, Whittingham made it clear college sports isn’t going backward and teams need to embrace the new landscape. With regard to spending, he doesn’t think it’ll take long for teams to hit that $50 million mark.

“What it takes to win in college football in this day and age, in this order: great resources in the NIL area and space, outstanding players – which ties right into how much NIL you have – and then, coaching staff that’s competent,” Whittingham told Jake Butt on The Blue Print podcast. “Again, it’s in that order of importance. There’s going to be several teams in this ’27 recruiting cycle that are $50 million-plus rosters. You’ve either got to keep up and embrace that or embrace irrelevance because it’s not changing, at least, right away.

“It’s got to be completely overhauled in the not-too-distant future. You’re already starting to see that with some of the things that are coming down the road.”

Kyle Whittingham: NIL cap is where ‘we’ve got to head’

As the landscape continues to evolve, eligibility has also been a topic of concern. The NCAA Division I Board of Directors moved this week to advance talks of a 5-for-5 eligibility model, which some think could take effect as soon as the upcoming academic year.

Age-based eligibility was part of President Donald Trump’s recent executive order on college sports, as was transfer portal reform. The order called for the NCAA to allow athletes to transfer one time without penalty, which would effectively put the “sit-out year” back in place for those who enter the portal again.

Those conversations are why Kyle Whittingham thinks an overhaul to the system is coming. But the biggest need, he said, is for a cap on NIL spending to further settle things.

“I think they’re trying to rein that in,” Whittingham said of eligibility and the transfer portal. “The biggest thing that needs to … have some parameters and guardrails put on it is the NIL, which essentially is a salary cap. That’s the direction we’ve got to head.”