Lane Kiffin addresses coaching in NIL era, reveals NFL-like 'fine system' for players

As NIL and the transfer portal became central parts of the college football landscape, Lane Kiffin became known as the “Portal King” during his time at Ole Miss. He was quick to adapt and, now at LSU, detailed what it’s like to coach in the new era.

Kiffin said because college football players can get paid, the staff can make sure they’re doing what they should. He pointed to a fine system similar to the NFL that the program has in place, which he said makes coaching “easier.”

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College football has drawn parallels to the NFL as the NIL era continues to evolve, especially as rev-share comes up on its one-year anniversary. As a result, Kiffin said the coaches treat the players like professionals, which means high expectations.

“With NIL and the portal, there’s a lot of problems that have been created,” Kiffin said on Pardon My Take. “I think with them getting paid, I don’t think that’s as challenging. I don’t think it’s as challenging to get guys to do things because we’re paying you. If you don’t want to do it, there’s a fine system, just like the NFL. I find it’s actually easier.

“They kind of, in their mind, think they’re like pros now – which is good. That’s how we talk to them. So you’ve got high expectations. ‘Hey, we expect you do these things. We expect you to do these things in the weight room, in the film room, all these different things.’ If you want to be a normal student and not really do all those things, that’s fine. Go see the GM and give back half your money, if you want to do half the work. So that way, I think it’s a little bit easier that way. You bring them in, ‘Hey, this is what you need to do.’ And if you don’t, there’s a fine system for those things, but also, what’s going to happen at the end of the year? You’re going to get cut.”

Kiffin isn’t the first coach in college football to confirm some type of fine system in the NIL era. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said in 2024 the program was fining Bulldogs athletes through its collective for traffic-related incidents. On3’s Pete Nakos later reported the collective was withholding six figures of payments.

In January 2026, a video from Well Off Media showed Colorado coach Deion Sanders was fining players for instances such as missed practices or tardiness. The fines are not tied to NIL agreements or on-field performance, CU told ESPN.

Lane Kiffin is preparing for his first season at LSU following his high-profile departure from Ole Miss. The Tigers’ roster could cost somewhere in the $40 million range after initially expecting to spend between $25 and $30 million, On3’s Wilson Alexander reported earlier this offseason.