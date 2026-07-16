Louisville QB Lincoln Kienholz inks six-figure NIL deal with adidas

Louisville quarterback Lincoln Kienholz has inked a six-figure NIL deal with adidas, sources tell On3. He becomes the latest college football quarterback to join the apparel company’s growing list of NIL brand ambassadors.

Adidas continues to grow in college athletics, with the recent additions of Penn State and Tennessee. Kienholz is just the latest college athlete to ink a six-figure deal with the three-strip brand. He’s repped by The Familie.

Kienholz patiently waited for his chance at Ohio State, pushing off entering the portal a year to compete for the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback job last summer. The former four-star quarterback pushed Sayin into fall camp, but ultimately lost out on the battle.

After sitting behind Sayin for the 2025 season, Kienholz entered the portal and landed at Louisville. He played in 12 games during his career at Ohio State. He’s now the unquestioned starter for the Cardinals and is expected to have them contending for an ACC title.

“Lincoln’s definitely in that position where he’s paid his dues, sat behind somebody, learned and absorbed information, and now he knows it’s time to go out and show what he’s all about,” Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm recently told On3. “And you throw in that aspect with the fact that he’s got a good arm and he’s really athletic. He can do a great job for us.”

Kienholz has completed 21 of 36 career passes for 250 yards and a touchdown. He’s also rushed for 68 yards and two touchdowns. He holds a $2 million On3 NIL Valuation.

Brohm saw evidence that Louisville is progressing in 2025; the Cardinals stunned No. 2 Miami in October. Brohm’s career record is 4-2 against Associated Press top-five-ranked teams. Brohm is 28–12 in three seasons back at his alma mater, including an ACC championship game appearance in 2023.

If Louisville is going to take the next step in 2026, Kienholz will play a pivotal role.

