LSU releases statement on College Sports Commission investigation into Tigers athlete

LSU has released a statement on the College Sports Commission investigation into potential NIL reporting violations. The inquiry, reported by The Athletic, involves a Tigers athlete.

The investigation is one of the first of its kind for the CSC since its formation in Summer 2025. However, Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellenger confirmed it is not related to the football program.

In its statement, LSU said it expected the investigation to be wrapped up soon. The university said it wouldn’t have any further comment on the situation.

“We have been in regular communication with the CSC since the organization’s formation and appreciate their ongoing collaboration and guidance,” the statement read. “We anticipate this specific inquiry will be resolved shortly. We will not comment further on regulatory matters.”

Under terms of the landmark House settlement, which received final approval last summer and paved the way for the CSC’s launch, third-party NIL deals worth more than $600 must be reported to the NIL Go clearinghouse. The investigation into the LSU athlete centers on potential unreported compensation.

During this past transfer portal window, the College Sports Commission issued new guidance reminding schools about third-party NIL deals. The CSC released its updated guidance Jan. 9 and said “some schools should expect to hear” from the commission the following week. According to The Athletic, the CSC reached out to LSU on Jan. 15.

In addition, the CSC expressed “concern” about some deal terms being floated amid the player movement. It also reiterated the rules about NIL Go, including that deals must be reported within five days of execution.

“Without prejudging any particular deal, the CSC has serious concerns about some of the deal terms being contemplated and the consequences of those deals for the parties involved,” the guidance read. “Making promises of third-party NIL money now and figuring out how to honor those promises later leaves student-athletes vulnerable to deals not being cleared, promises not being able to be kept, and eligibility being placed at risk.”

Since launching in June, the College Sports Commission has been building out its staff. In addition to CEO Bryan Seeley, the CSC brought in former federal prosecutor Katie Medearis as head of investigations. The commission also lists four positions – investigator, investigations analyst, investigations counsel and staff attorney – on its careers page.

NIL Go cleared 17,321 deals from its debut over the summer through Dec. 31, 2025, valued at $127.21 million, the CSC announced earlier this month. A total of 524 deals – worth $14.94 million – were not cleared during that time, though that does not account for deals that were resubmitted or if they fall within the window for revisions.