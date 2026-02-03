LSU has resolved its inquiry from the College Sports Commission related to athletes not reporting NIL deals, the school said in a statement to Ross Dellenger. Dellenger had previously reported that several programs have received similar letters over the last couple weeks with many having already been resolved.

“The CSC inquiry into non-reporting has been resolved with no disciplinary action, and any deals that require submission to NIL Go have been submitted,” the statement read. “We appreciate the CSC’s prompt review and resolution.”

On Friday, LSU released a statement saying the university had been in regular contact with the CSC. LSU noted that they expected the inquiry to be “resolved quickly.” This appears to indeed be the case.

Notably, the notice was not related to football. Football programs among Power Conference members are given the majority of the $20.5 million given to each athletic apartment from last summer’s House Settlement. However, the sport involved was not specified.

In addition to LSU, Dellenger revealed that several college programs, including at least one in the Big Ten and Big 12 Conference each, respectively. This was all related to athletes failing to report their NIL deals.