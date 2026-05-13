Mario Cristobal calls NIL in college football 'as far away from structure' as could be

As the rev-share era approaches its one-year anniversary, roster costs in college football continue to soar. While Mario Cristobal said he’s not quite sure what the numbers look like across the sport, he stressed the need for more “structure.”

In 2026, the sense is a number of rosters could reach $40 million, as On3’s Pete Nakos reported. But some in college football, such as Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham, predicted the dollar amount could reach $50 million in the not-too-distant future while speaking with On3’s Chris Low.

SUBSCRIBE to the On3 NIL and Sports Business Newsletter

With regard to the market, Cristobal pointed out what it takes to set a baseline. But the Miami coach also said it’s important to have a structure in place and he doesn’t see that in the current landscape.

Mario Cristobal says NIL in college football is as far away from structure as it could possibly be. pic.twitter.com/bfSR6vLeAv — The Triple Option (@3xOptionShow) May 12, 2026

“The market is set by whatever the market thinks it’s supposed to be at,” Cristobal said on The Triple Option. “We’re about as far away from structure as you can possibly be as it relates to that, in my opinion.”

The idea of $40 million rosters in college football came about again this offseason when Alabama general manager Courtney Morgan told Front Office Sports that’s what he sees national title-contending teams spending. However, Indiana coach Curt Cignetti pushed back on that notion and said via social media the Hoosiers didn’t spend “close” to that amount last year.

Mario Cristobal said he sees the rumors and reporting about what teams are spending. There’s plenty of noise, though, which is why he’s not quite sure of roster costs around college football.

“I don’t know what the numbers are,” Cristobal said. “I don’t know what’s real, I don’t know what’s fake. There’s so many reports, there’s social media, there’s 14,780 shows and podcasts and whatnot. It’s like information overflow and you just don’t know what’s real or what’s not.”

Last season, Miami’s roster cost around $30 million as the Hurricanes made a run to the national title game, On3 previously reported. This offseason, the program then made a splash by landing quarterback Darian Mensah out of the transfer portal after a legal dispute with Duke came to an end. Mensah came up as one likely top earners this coming season among 14 general managers who spoke with On3’s Pete Nakos.