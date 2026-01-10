As Curt Cignetti and Indiana put together a storybook run to the national championship game, Mark Cuban watched closely. He has made multiple donations to his alma mater’s football program, including one ahead of this year’s transfer portal cycle.

Cuban graduated from Indiana in 1981 before becoming an entrepreneur and owner of the Dallas Mavericks. Over the last two years, since Cignetti arrived in Bloomington, he has contributed to the school amid the Hoosiers’ historic turnaround.

But when Cuban cuts checks for IU, he told SiriusXM College Sports Radio he doesn’t ask for much in return. Simply, he just wants one thing: to win.

“I just say the same thing all the time. … I just say, ‘Win, motherf—ers,'” Cuban said ahead of Friday’s Peach Bowl. “That’s it.”

Indiana has certainly done that this year. The Hoosiers improved to 15-0 with the Peach Bowl win over Oregon, which they dominated from the start. IU forced three turnovers from Dante Moore, including a pick-six on the first play of the game, en route to the 56-22 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. That sent Indiana to the national title game, where Miami will await Jan. 19.

Mark Cuban: ‘I’m the luckiest dude in the world’

Prior to Curt Cignetti’s arrival, Indiana was the losingest program in college football history and had never won 10 or more games in a season. But over the last two years, the Hoosiers are 26-2 with two College Football Playoff appearances – and they still have one more game to go.

For Mark Cuban and other alumni, it’s an opportunity to show out and support. The IU faithful seemingly took over Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Friday’s game, proving the power of having the largest alumni base in the country.

“Look, I’m the luckiest dude in the world,” Cuban said. “To be able to be in this situation – and I know they’ll be good to me and all that kind of stuff. I get the nice suite. I have to pay for it, but at least I get first crack at it. The reward is, when we win, every Hoosier fan everywhere – my buddies, my boys. I played rugby at IU, so all my teammates, a bunch of them are here. They flew in from all over.

“All my buddies that I grew up with, went to IU with, lived with in Dallas. They’re all here. They all flew down. Come on, now. You don’t live forever. These are the moments.”