Matt Campbell reveals how NIL can provide 'clarity' while building rosters

CHICAGO – It’s been a decade since Matt Campbell took over a new college football program. That was in late 2015 when he left Toledo to become the head coach at Iowa State.

But his departure from the Cyclones had some new wrinkles as he made his way to Penn State. NIL and the transfer portal are both central parts of the college football landscape, meaning recruiting has changed drastically.

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While putting the Penn State roster together, Campbell and the staff leaned heavily on the portal. The Nittany Lions have 38 fresh faces coming in, including 24 who will re-join Campbell from Iowa State. But in addition to navigating the portal, NIL is also front and center in the early years of the revenue-sharing era.

To Campbell, though, that part of the equation is not necessarily a challenge. It could also be a way to gain a better understanding of how a player can fit within a program – in multiple ways.

“I think probably, in some way, shape or form, it gives you clarity faster,” Campbell said at Big Ten Media Days. “A, what are you looking for from the consumer? Does this young man fit our program? And then, B, what are the finances that you have the ability to [know], is that young man even a viable option to fit in your football program?”

Matt Campbell: Penn State transition was ‘interesting’

Penn State announced Matt Campbell as its next head coach on Dec. 5, 2025 – right in the middle of the Early Signing Period. He noted the challenges that came with the timing, but on the other side of the coin, said it allowed the staff to fully study the transfer portal.

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Still, it’s drastically different than when he took over at Iowa State 10 years ago. But as with anything, he said there are both upsides and downsides to the new landscape.

“It was interesting,” Campbell said. “Probably, in some way, shape and form, drastically different than taking over at Iowa State when there wasn’t the transfer rules and everything else. Not that that’s a good thing or a bad thing. The tougher part is your roster was depleted, in some ways. You missed Signing Day.

“The positive standpoint is you had a really good evaluation of the transfer portal – who was available to you, what their background was. Did they fit our culture? Where we wanted to go and what we wanted to do? There’s certainly pluses and minuses to everything, but that’s probably how I feel. It’s been interesting.”