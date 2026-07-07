Miami QB Darian Mensah inks NIL partnership with Derby Watch Supply

Miami quarterback Darian Mensah has agreed to a deal with Derby Watch Supply, his reps at ESM told On3’s Pete Nakos. It’s one of the first-ever luxury watch NIL partnerships.

As part of the agreement, Mensah will promote the new Rolex DateJust. It’s another high-profile deal for the Duke transfer as he gets ready for his first season as Miami’s starting quarterback.

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Mensah helped lead Duke to an ACC title as he completed 66.8% of his passes for 3,973 yards and 34 touchdowns. Upon his arrival in Coral Gables, he again reset the quarterback market, On3 previously reported. Mensah has a $2.2 million On3 NIL Valuation.

NEW: Miami QB Darian Mensah has partnered with Derby Watch Supply to promote the new Rolex Datejust, @ThisisESM tells @PeteNakos⌚️



One of the first ever luxury watch NIL partnerships.https://t.co/V5hEqHByle pic.twitter.com/JmLvTB9Rbo — On3 NIL (@On3NIL) July 7, 2026

After entering the transfer portal, Mensah became one of the top quarterbacks to hit the open market. He was the No. 11 overall player and No. 4-ranked quarterback this past cycle, according to the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings.

During Mario Cristobal’s tenure at Miami, the Hurricanes have had success with transfer quarterbacks. Cam Ward eventually became the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft after transferring from Washington State while Carson Beck helped lead the program to a national championship appearance last season.

However, during spring practice, Mensah made it clear he intends to write his own script at Miami. He said his skillset will likely translate well to Shannon Dawson’s scheme.

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“I’m different than those two – I’m my own quarterback,” Mensah said in April. “It was pretty awesome to see Cam and the way he played. He had extreme command of the offense. And Carson had command in more run game and Cam was more pass, and so I think I’m a mix. I’ve been through an Air Raid offense and a play-action offense at Tulane and Duke my last couple of years. I think I’m a mix of both of them.”

With his debut season at Miami approaching, Darian Mensah is also generating early buzz in NFL Draft circles. ESPN’s Jordan Reid considers him one of the top draft-eligible quarterbacks to watch in 2026 and had Mensah as the No. 3-ranked quarterback in his way-too-early rankings as part of a potentially historic class.