Mike Krzyzewski evaluates NIL's impact on college basketball, reveals 'unintended consequence'

In 2021, Mike Krzyzewski began his final season as Duke head coach before retirement. It was also the start of the NIL era in college sports, though he has made it clear that’s not why he chose to walk away.

Krzyzewski has watched from afar as NIL and the transfer portal became important parts of the college athletics landscape. Specifically, he acknowledged athletes staying in school longer – but that led to an “unintended consequence” as a result.

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Speaking with TNT Sports’ Ernie Johnson ahead of the Final Four, Krzyzewski joked about how much fun college is and said the ability to make money adds to it. However, he said those athletes who stay in college aren’t necessarily doing so with the same program with the transfer portal as an option.

“It’s good for the families that need it,” Krzyzewski said. “NIL – name, image and likeness – the reason it was brought in is because you should have the ability to take advantage of your persona. The consequences of doing that are all good. There were some unintended consequences, like when coaches say it keeps [athletes] in school longer. It does, but not at the same school.

“However, how can being in college longer be bad? I mean, really? … It’s the best time of your life. You’re playing a sport that you love. Now, you’re getting an opportunity to make money. Come on.”

Last year’s NBA Draft showed the impact NIL has on the talent pool at both the college and professional level. Notable names such as Labaron Philon, Yaxel Lendeborg and PJ Haggerty returned to school rather than going to the draft. That meant two high-level players remained in college, meaning the second round of the draft took a hit.

This season, the college basketball landscape added another wrinkle. Revenue-sharing arrived as part of the landmark House settlement last year, meaning schools can directly share up to $20.5 million with athletes. That number will grow to $21.3 million this summer.

While the majority of those dollars went to football, as expected, men’s basketball is receiving an estimated $4.2 million in rev-share allocations on average, according to data from Opendorse. Roster costs have also increased, as On3’s Pete Nakos reported, especially for teams competing in the Final Four this weekend.