In 2021, when Mike Krzyzewski announced his plans to retire as Duke head coach, the NIL era had just arrived in college sports. But since Jon Scheyer took over, the Blue Devils haven’t missed a beat and are tracking to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year.

Speaking with The Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman this week, Krzyzewski made it clear he didn’t retire because of NIL and the transfer portal. He was 75 years old at the time, and he said it was simply time to walk away and hand over the reins after a Hall of Fame career.

That said, Scheyer’s ability to bob and weave through the chances in college basketball helped Duke stay at the forefront of the sport. In fact, Krzyzewski thinks Scheyer is navigating everything better than he would have if he was still coaching.

“I didn’t get out because of NIL and transfer portal,” Krzyzewski said. “I got out because I was 75. But it hit at that time.

“And I’ve told Jon this – not lately, but earlier in the year. I said, ‘You’ve handled this better than I would have ever handled it because it’s all new for you. And you’re young. You’re doing it.’ I would have gotten angry a lot of times, saying, ‘What the hell is going on?'”

Since Scheyer took over in 2022, Duke has put together an impressive run on the recruiting trail. During his four seasons as head coach, the Blue Devils have had the No. 1-ranked recruiting class three times, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Ranking. They’re also tracking toward having the top group once again in 2026. Duke currently sits at No. 1 with three five-star commitments.

That success, especially amid recruiting’s changes, is part of the reason Krzyzewski continues to praise Scheyer. In fact, the Hall of Fame coach said he’s running out of ways to express his thoughts.

“He’s really put together a great team,” Krzyzewski said. “I can’t say enough superlatives for him. I can tell you this, when I saw him play in high school, I knew he had something different.

“He just has a great feel for the game. He’s followed that feel. I think he’s become more and more instinctive in what he’s doing. It’s really neat to see.”

MIke Krzyzewski: ‘Each year has been different’

Although the landscape continues to change, Duke has been at the forefront. The program was one of the first in college basketball to hire a general manager when former Nike executive Rachel Baker took the role in 2022. She plays a key role in helping the Blue Devils players with NIL opportunities.

But even beyond the changes in NIL and with rev-share’s arrival in Summer 2025, Mike Krzyzewski said Jon Scheyer has dealt with different challenges each year. He doesn’t see it slowing down, either.

“This is his fourth year,” Krzyzewski said. “Each year has been different because college basketball continues to change. I mean, the main thing for this year is the incredible influx of international pros. And the escalation – obviously, the House settlement. The escalation of what these youngsters get paid. … I think it’ll keep going that way.”