When Mississippi State baseball hosts its Fan Day on Saturday, fans will see a change at Dudy Noble Field. Sponsorship logos will now be on the baseline, MSU announced.

As part of an expanded multi-year partnership with BankFirst, the company’s logo will be on the first and third base lines. Learfield and Bulldog Sports Properties facilitated the agreement, which marks Mississippi State’s first season-long on-field sponsorship. The NCAA approved legislation for corporate sponsorships in 2024.

BankFirst will also “maintain a presence across additional sports,” MSU said in its announcement. That includes men’s and women’s basketball, as well as soccer.

“Dudy Noble Field is one of the most recognizable and celebrated venues in all of college athletics, and partnerships like this help us continue building momentum and investing in the future of Mississippi State Athletics,” said Mississippi State athletics director Zac Selmon in a statement. “BankFirst has been a trusted partner, and we are grateful for their continued commitment to enhancing an experience that brings our fans, alumni, and communities together. This expanded partnership creates meaningful visibility for BankFirst while supporting the long-term growth and success of our baseball program and our department as a whole.”

Mississippi State the latest to add on-field logos

On-field sponsorships have become prominent across college athletics as schools search for additional revenue streams. Data from Zoomph shows 67% of Power 4 programs and 46% of Group of 5 teams have field sponsors. Based on a 10-game sample size using AI detection, the logos were shown 167 times per game and have a brand value of $94 per 1,000 unique users.

“There’s nothing quite like a day at Dudy Noble,” said BankFirst CEO Moak Griffin in a statement. “It’s where generations of families gather, where memories are made, and where Mississippi State baseball brings people together. We’re proud to be a part of that experience and to support a program that means so much to communities across Mississippi.”

Mississippi State will start the Brian O’Connor Era Feb. 13 against Hofstra, and Saturday’s Fan Day is part of the festivities as the season gets underway. State came in at No. 3 in the SEC preseason coaches poll last week and received four first-place votes. Third baseman Ace Reese and designated hitter/utility player Noah Sullivan also earned preseason first team All-SEC honors.