Multiple Big Ten presidents hold 'productive' meetings with legislators on Protect College Sports Act

Presidents from four Big Ten schools – Michigan, Penn State, Ohio State and USC – met with Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) Tuesday about the Protect College Sports Act, they said in a statement. The talks were “productive.”

Tuesday’s conversations are notable, given the Big Ten’s stance against the bipartisan legislation in its current state. The Big Ten and SEC have both said they do not currently support the bill, which is on track for the Senate floor after a Commerce Committee vote last month. Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) holds the authority to call the bill to a full floor vote.

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The meetings come amid “movement” regarding revisions to the bill submitted by the two conferences, Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellenger reported. While not yet formalized, it remains to be seen if the submissions can help get the two conferences on board with their support.

In their statement, the four Big Ten schools acknowledged issues the bill addresses that they support. They also noted the conference’s priorities, including NIL and rev-share framework.

Four Big Ten university presidents – Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and USC – visited today with Sens. Maria Cantwell and Ted Cruz as part of dialogue around the Protect College Sports Act, per a statement from the schools.



The meetings, described as "productive," are notable. pic.twitter.com/hRsyeSYDfs — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 14, 2026

“We appreciate the effort behind the Protect College Sports Act and support the bill’s intent,” the four schools said in a statement to Yahoo! Sports. “At the same time, key issues should be addressed to ensure the bill protects student-athletes and provides long-term stability for colleges, universities and conferences.

“We support the priorities previously outlined by the Big Ten Conference, including an NIL and revenue-sharing framework that is workable, enforceable and fair to student-athletes, and liability protection and preemption of state law that is sufficiently clear and brings an end to the nonstop litigation and fragmentation that is eroding the educational mission of college sports and making fair competition impossible.”

Conversations to continue about PCSA

The senators introduced the Protect College Sports Act in late May in a key moment for the NCAA’s years-long quest for legislation regarding the landscape. Its introduction came after the SCORE Act again publicly collapsed in the House of Representatives, as Ross Dellenger previously detailed.

Sens. Ted Cruz and Maria Cantwell introduced the bill while other co-sponsors since joined. Sens. Chris Coons (D-Del.), Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Peter Welch (D-Vt.) are also on board.

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The Protect College Sports Act notably takes aim at conference realignment and media rights, which are both areas the four presidents who met with Cruz and Cantwell noted in their statement. In Tuesday’s statement, the four Big Ten presidents also stressed the need for schools to maintain their “flexibility” in those areas, among others, as the landscape evolves.

“In addition, colleges and universities are differently situated and have always retained flexibility over conference membership, sponsored sports, scholarships, scheduling, and media rights,” the statement continued. “Preserving this flexibility will enhance universities’ [abilities] to offer broad-based sports programs, support Olympic sports, and safeguard the student-athlete experience.

“We look forward to continuing conversations with bill sponsors and other legislative partners as we pursue our shared goal of a strong, sustainable national legislative solution for all sports, conferences and divisions.”