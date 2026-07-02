Multiple Tennessee athletes participate in adidas partnership launch through NIL

As Tennessee officially launched its partnership with adidas on Thursday, a number of Vols athletes took part via social media. The posts were part of the NIL efforts involved in the agreement.

More than 40 Tennessee athletes participated as the school started its new apparel deal with adidas. UT is one of a number of notable brands to switch apparel partners this week, leaving Nike to return to adidas after more than a decade.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Athletes across all 20 sports will have access to the NIL opportunities. A number of them also appeared in a launch video alongside Tennessee great Peyton Manning, as well. Here are some of the notable Vols and Lady Vols to help launch the adidas partnership with collaborated posts via Instagram on Thursday.

Kayin Lee

Cornerback

Football

Braylon Staley

Wide receiver

Football

Edwin Spillman

Linebacker

Football

De’Sean Bishop

Running back

Football

Juke Harris

Guard

Men’s Basketball

Tyler Lundblade

Guard

Men’s Basketball

Terrence Hill Jr.

Guard

Men’s Basketball

Naomi White

Guard

Women’s Basketball

Kaylene Smikle

Guard

Women’s Basketball

Sage Mardjetko

Pitcher

Softball

Elsa Morrison

Catcher

Softball

Stone Lawless

Catcher

Baseball

Levi Clark

UTL

Baseball

Blaine Brown

Outfielder/pitcher

Baseball

Cam Appenzeller

Pitcher

Baseball

More on Tennessee’s deal with adidas

Tennessee announced its agreement with adidas in August and Yahoo! Sports reported it has a “multi-million dollar” NIL component. In the announcement this week, UT said all Volunteers athletes will be eligible for adidas’ NIL Ambassador Program and “myriad” athletes have agreements in place with the Three Stripes.

Athletes from all 20 sports were also part of a launch video starring Manning, which dropped Thursday morning. Early next week, Tennessee will also begin to release uniform designs across different sports. They will be available for purchase beginning July 10 both online and at retail stores.

SUBSCRIBE to the On3 NIL and Sports Business Newsletter

“We appreciate adidas recognizing the power of the Tennessee brand and we are excited about the future of this transformative partnership,” said Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel in a statement. “Both current and future Vols will benefit from this historic deal.

“adidas is providing us with world-class resources and apparel that will continue to push our brand to the forefront of college football for years to come. We can’t wait to showcase our adidas uniforms this fall.”