The NCAA continues to make its stance clear about prediction trading. President Charlie Baker called for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to pause those markets for college sports.

Baker previously spoke out about prediction markets for college sports after Kalshi reportedly filed paperwork to begin accepting bets related to the transfer portal. In a three-page letter Wednesday, Baker “implored” CFTC chair Michael Selig to suspend college sports prediction markets and the stressed the need for safeguards to be in place.

Additionally, Baker said the NCAA would be willing to assist with implementing a system of guardrails to protect college athletes. That includes integrity monitoring, age and advertising restrictions, prop market prevention and anti-harassment measures.

“Protecting the well-being of student-athletes and the integrity of competition are of the highest priority to the NCAA, and the growth and haphazard nature of collegiate sport prediction markets pose a significant threat to both,” Baker’s letter reads, in part. “I implore you to suspend collegiate sport prediction markets until a more robust system with appropriate safeguards is in place. The NCAA is willing to work with the CFTC to develop such a system that protects student-athletes and consumers from harm.”

Baker’s letter comes a month after he spoke in strong opposition to Kalshi’s reported plans to accept transfer portal-related wagers. InGame reported the company filed the necessary paperwork to accept bets on whether a player would enter or withdraw from the portal or where that player would commit. Kalshi later said it had “no immediate plans to list these contracts” related to the portal.

In his statement at the time, Baker said those markets would pose a threat to competitive integrity in addition to the recruiting processes. He also argued a college athlete’s future should not be the subject of gambling.

“The NCAA vehemently opposes college sports prediction markets,” Baker posted. “It is already bad enough that student-athletes face harassment and abuse for lost bets on game performance, and now Kalshi wants to offer bets on their transfer decisions and status – this is absolutely unacceptable and would place even greater pressure on student-athletes while threatening competition integrity and recruiting processes. Their decisions and future should not be gambled with, especially in an unregulated marketplace that does not follow any rules of legitimate sports betting operators.”

Baker has also been strongly against prop betting in college sports among other issues related to gambling. In 2024, he announced an effort by the NCAA to try and end prop betting on collegiate athletics events.