Multiple schools have resolved issues following letters of inquiry from the College Sports Commission, Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellenger reported. Nebraska, Oregon and Kansas are part of the group.

The CSC sent out letters to more than 20 schools related to reporting of NIL deals, Dellenger previously reported. Under terms of the House settlement, deals worth more than $600 must be submitted to the NIL Go clearinghouse. An LSU athlete was also previously under investigation by the CSC, which was resolved.

Oregon and Kansas’ letters of inquiry were not publicly known until Wednesday. While it’s unclear what specifically the CSC inquired about, Dellenger said both have since been resolved. Front Office Sports first reported Nebraska had contact with the CSC about NIL deal reporting, but that, too, has been resolved.

The College Sports Commission opened an investigation into Nebraska January, specifically relating to whether or not the school failed to report deals to the NIL Go clearinghouse. In emails to the CSC, Nebraska said there was “confusion” from two athletes about “the exact timing of certain deals and/or payments received for those deals” with regard to House settlement terms, FOS reported.

The College Sports Commission released a statement to FOS in response to the story confirming it has reached out to several schools, but did not address the matter further. Last month, the CSC warned it would be contacting schools regarding rules around NIL deal reporting.

During this past transfer portal window, the CSC issued new guidance reminding schools about third-party NIL deals. The commission released its updated guidance Jan. 9 and said “some schools should expect to hear” from the commission the following week.

In addition, the CSC expressed “concern” about some deal terms being floated amid the player movement. It also reiterated the rules about NIL Go, including that deals must be reported within five days of execution.

LSU became the first publicly known school to come under investigation by the College Sports Commission. The CSC looked into potential NIL reporting violations, but the issue was not related to the football program. LSU confirmed the issue has been resolved and any deals were sent to NIL Go for vetting.

“The CSC inquiry into non-reporting has been resolved with no disciplinary action, and any deals that require submission to NIL Go have been submitted,” the statement read. “We appreciate the CSC’s prompt review and resolution.”