Cam Coleman announced Friday morning that he has signed a major NIL partnership with Nike, becoming one of the newest athletes included in the company’s Blue Ribbon Elite program. Coleman revealed the deal on Instagram with the message: “Everything is bigger in Texas, especially with #TeamNIKE.”

The agreement places the Texas receiver among an elite group of Longhorn athletes participating in the first-of-its-kind NIL initiative. Nike’s Blue Ribbon Elite program brings together top college athletes across multiple sports while expanding the company’s long-standing partnership with the Texas Longhorns. His teammate Colin Simmons was among the athletes chosen, as well.

“Blue Ribbon Elite brings athletes, schools and Nike together through a partnership rooted in sport, collaboration and athlete voice,” said Ann Miller in the official announcement. “By inviting these athletes into the conversation in meaningful ways, the program helps shape the future of college sport and culture.”

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte praised the collaboration between the university and Nike: “This is such a unique, innovative and awesome opportunity for our student-athletes to collaborate with Nike in their Blue Ribbon Elite program,” Del Conte said. “We’re beyond grateful to Nike for extending this to us and for our longstanding relationship with them.”

Coleman is part of a 16-athlete group from Texas joining the program, which spans multiple sports and includes football standouts such as Ryan Wingo and the aforementioned Simmons. The NIL news continues a busy offseason for Coleman, who transferred to Texas after spending the last two seasons with Auburn.

The former five-star recruit played a significant role in Auburn’s offense, recording 56 receptions for 708 yards and five touchdowns in 2025. Across two seasons with the Tigers, Coleman totaled 93 catches for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 14 yards per reception.

Moreover, Coleman entered college football as one of the most highly regarded prospects in recent recruiting cycles. According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, he was the nation’s No. 4 overall recruit and the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2024 class.

He initially committed to Texas A&M before reopening his recruitment following the dismissal of head coach Jimbo Fisher. Coleman ultimately flipped to Auburn on Dec. 1, 2023, giving head coach Hugh Freeze a major recruiting victory.

Now in Austin, Coleman joins a Texas program led by head coach Steve Sarkisian that is coming off a 10-3 season. The Longhorns closed the year with a 41–27 victory over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.

With quarterback Arch Manning emerging late in the season and Texas carrying momentum into the fall, Coleman’s arrival adds another explosive weapon to Sarkisian’s offense, and now one of the newest NIL faces of Nike’s expanding presence in college athletics.

— On3’s Nick Kosko contributed to this article.