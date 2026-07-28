Ohio State inks $15 million annual jersey patch deal with JPMorgan Chase

Ohio State has inked a jersey patch sponsorship deal with JPMorgan Chase, sources tell On3. The Buckeyes become the latest college football brand to add a jersey patch ahead of the 2026 season.

The deal spans the full athletic department and all 36 varsity sports. The investment also provides new resources to support Ohio State athletes through NIL opportunities, enhances the Buckeyes’ overall competitive success and facilitates academic partnerships across the university.

Sources told On3 it is believed to be the largest jersey patch deal to date, worth over $15 million annually.

NEW: Ohio State athletics has signed a jersey patch sponsorship deal with JPMorgan Chase, @PeteNakos reports🌰https://t.co/O74SgBww2i pic.twitter.com/ussMJlDIVV — On3 (@On3) July 28, 2026

Ohio State becomes one of the biggest college football brands to date to add a jersey patch to its uniform. The JPMorgan Chase logo will sit above the Big Ten patch on the front of Ohio State’s jerseys.

JPMorgan Chase has a longstanding relationship with central Ohio, as one of Columbus’ largest private employers. The firm has brought on more than 1,700 Ohio State alumni in the past five years, too. The deal was brokered by Learfield.

“JPMorganChase is a global brand with deep roots in Ohio, making them a natural partner that

shares our commitment to innovation, excellence and long-term community impact,” Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork said in a statement. “Together, we have built a comprehensive and historic partnership that reflects the strong commercial strength of the Ohio State Athletics identity and the broader college athletics landscape. This relationship creates meaningful opportunities for our student-athletes that support the sustained excellence and competitiveness of our athletic programs, while honoring the tradition and values of Ohio State.”

Full terms of the agreement were not disclosed. More than 25 schools to date have now inked jersey patch partnerships, with more deals expected in the ramp-up to college football season. The Buckeyes join fellow Big Ten schools Illinois (Busey Bank), Wisconsin (Culver’s) and Michigan State (MSU Federal Credit Union).

“Ohio State leads the way in college athletics, and we’re proud to support the student-athletes and fans who power that tradition,” said Chase CEO Jennifer Roberts. “From financial education and resources for student-athletes to exclusive fan experiences and gameday offers, this partnership brings Chase’s unique capabilities to the Ohio State community—on campus, in the stands and beyond.”