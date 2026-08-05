Ohio State WR commit Jett Harrison signs with New Balance

Ohio State wide receiver commit Jett Harrison has signed with New Balance football. He joins the brand with his brother, current Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. The deal was announced on Wednesday via the House of Heat Instagram page.

“The young wide receiver becomes the latest addition to the brand’s growing American Football roster, pointing to family, trust, and the comfort of the Rev IQ cleat as key reasons behind the partnership,” the Instagram post said. “Together, the Harrison brothers hope to grow the game and inspire the next generation.”

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Harrison plays high school football at Philadelphia (PA) St. Joseph’s Prep School, where he is a five-star prospect. He is the No. 4 overall recruit in the 2028 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

The decision to commit to Ohio State came recently, doing so on July 1. To no surprise, multiple other elite programs were coming after Harrison. Miami and Oregon were thought to be in the running for his services. However, how can you go against Ohio State wide receivers? Especially since Harrison watched his brother turn into a top-five pick in Columbus.

SUBSCRIBE to the On3 NIL and Sports Business Newsletter

Unfortunately, the Buckeyes will have to wait a couple of years before Harrison steps on campus. He is entering his junior season at St. Joseph’s Prep School. Somehow, the skill set for Harrison is only going to grow between now and his college days. And the evaluation is already pretty good.

“Dominant wide receiver prospect with an elite combination of ball skills and route-running ability as an underclassman prospect,” Rivals’ Charles Power said in a scouting report. “Added size and is listed around 6-foot-1, 175 pounds. Sets the pace in what looks to be a very strong wide receiver cycle nationally in 2028. Has a large catch radius, coming down with ridiculous catches on a regular basis. High-points and tracks the football at a high level.

“A polished route-runner with the ability to separate with his change of direction. Exploded as a sophomore, hauling in 15 touchdown passes, including a four-touchdown outing against national power St. Frances Academy. Comes from an NFL lineage, with his father Marvin Harrison Sr. being an NFL Hall-of-Famer and his older brother Marvin Harrison Jr. being a top five pick.”