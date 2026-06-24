Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy inks NIL deal with Q-Collar

With his junior season on the horizon, Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy has landed another NIL deal. He agreed to a partnership with Q-Collar, the brand told On3.

Lacy was an important part of the Rebels’ run to the College Football Playoff semifinals after transferring from Missouri. He ran for 1,567 yards and an SEC-best 24 touchdowns a season ago, and his return was an important one for new Ole Miss coach Pete Golding.

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Off the field, Lacy is also primed for NIL success with a $1 million On3 NIL Valuation. Q-Collar is the latest notable addition to his portfolio. The company produces sports equipment to help protect the brain from the effects of impacts to the head, and Lacy will wear the Q-Collar on the field.

NEW: Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy has signed an NIL deal with Q-Collar🦈



Lacy has a $1 million On3 NIL Valuation.



Read: https://t.co/GyfqrxxOTD pic.twitter.com/YK3sBcUMhv — On3 NIL (@On3NIL) June 24, 2026

“Football is a physical game, and I know that taking care of my brain is just as important as training my body,” Lacy said in a statement. “My mom first pointed out other players wearing Q-Collar, and once we looked into it, the benefits of added protection became clear. I’m proud to partner with Q-Collar because it gives me added confidence every time I step on the field.”

Lacy is the latest notable addition to Q-Collar’s athlete roster. The company also has partnerships in place with NFL stars such as Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner, Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid and Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy.

After his big year in 2025, Kewan Lacy is one of the top returning players in college football this season. He is one of three players to appear on the standard edition cover of EA Sports College Football 27 alongside Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney and Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. At $1 million, Lacy’s On3 NIL Valuation ranks No. 65 in the college football NIL rankings.

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“Kewan is a dynamic force on the field, and we’re thrilled to have him join our mission to help athletes across all sports play smarter and safer,” said Tom Hoey, CEO and Co-Founder of Q30 Innovations. “Players of his caliber carry enormous influence both among their peers and across every level of the game, and when an athlete of his stature chooses to prioritize brain safety, it sends a powerful message that performance and protection go hand in hand. That’s exactly the kind of impact that drives real change in how athletes at every level approach head safety, and we’re proud to have Kewan help add to that momentum.”