On3 NIL 100: The 10 highest On3 NIL Valuations in college sports

As of July 1, 2026, the On3 NIL Valuation moved from an algorithm-based model to a deal-based valuation model. Today, the On3 NIL Valuation reflects the current player contract value.

It is not a projection of an athlete’s marketing value, endorsement potential or what was originally understood as “true NIL.” It is designed to track athletes’ compensation from colleges/collectives.

With the change, On3 is breaking down the top 10 On3 NIL Valuations in the On3 NIL 100.

1. Miami QB Darian Mensah

On3 NIL Valuation: $6.5 million

Arguably the biggest surprise of January’s college football transfer portal was Duke quarterback Darian Mensah’s decision to enter free agency on the last day to submit his name into the portal. It became clear quickly that Miami was the team to beat, and he committed to the Hurricanes shortly after. Landing a premier quarterback on the final day of the portal came at a hefty price, and Mensah is set to be the highest-paid quarterback in college football this season. The exit from Duke came with a price tag, with Mensah reaching a settlement to end a contract dispute. He joins the College Football Playoff runner-up Miami after leading the ACC with 3,973 passing yards and 34 passing touchdowns in 2025 while leading the Blue Devils to their first outright ACC title since 1962.

2. Kentucky PF Milan Momcilovic

On3 NIL Valuation: $6 million

When Iowa State’s Milan Momcilovic initially entered the transfer portal, many believed he was bound for the NBA draft. But after pulling his name out of the draft in late May, he quickly became the top available transfer remaining in the portal. His portal battle came down to Kentucky and Louisville, with the Wildcats ultimately landing the big man. Set to be in the $6 million range this season, he immediately improves the Kentucky roster. The 6-foot-8 Momcilovic averaged 16.9 points and shot an NCAA-best 48.7% from 3-point range last season.

3. Louisville C Flory Bidunga

On3 NIL Valuation: $6 million

Louisville went on a tear in the college basketball transfer portal, putting together a roster worth nearly $20 million. The crown jewel was Flory Bidunga, a Kansas big man transfer who commanded top dollar on the open market. The Cardinals were willing to pay, landing a player who averaged 13.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game at Kansas last season. The 6-foot-9 Bidunga led the Big 12 in both blocked shots (2.6) and field goal percentage (64.0%).

4. Oregon QB Dante Moore

On3 NIL Valuation: $5 million

One of the most-watched NFL draft decisions following the 2025 college football season was Dante Moore. The talented Oregon quarterback opted to return to Eugene for a final season rather than enter the NFL, where he could have been a first-round pick. Earlier this offseason, Moore told On3 the decision was rooted in wanting to play in college with his teammates for another season. Returning to college also meant being one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the nation. He finished the 2025 season with 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, leading the Ducks to a 13-2 mark. He is a Heisman Trophy frontrunner entering the fall.

5. Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith

On3 NIL Valuation: $5 million

The highest-paid wide receiver in college football history enters Year 3 at Ohio State. Jeremiah Smith told On3’s Chris Low this spring that he had an offer over $10 million to enter the transfer portal. But Smith is back with the Buckeyes and is coming off an 87-catch season for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns. Ohio State has had to pay to keep him in Columbus, but Smith has also excelled in NIL with over 1 million social media followers and brand deals with Red Bull and Adidas, among others.

6. St. John’s SF Tounde Yessoufou

On3 NIL Valuation: $5 million

A potential first-round pick in the NBA draft, Baylor transfer Tounde Yessoufou pulled out of the draft and committed to Rick Pitino and St. John’s in late May. Yessoufou gives Pitino a star for the 2026-27 college basketball season and makes the Johnnies an immediate contender. The 6-foot-5 wing averaged 17.8 points last season at Baylor. Landing a potential first-round pick out of the portal came at a premium for St. John’s, though.

7. Florida SF Thomas Haugh

On3 NIL Valuation: $5 million

Florida forward Thomas Haugh opted to return to Florida for his senior year, passing on the NBA draft, he announced in April. The decision to return immediately makes Florida a preseason favorite again in college basketball. A potential lottery pick, Haugh earned third-team All-America honors and first-team All-SEC honors this past season, averaging 17.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Haugh will be among the highest-paid players in college basketball next season.

8. Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss

On3 NIL Valuation: $5 million

Fresh off a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance and working to keep Trinidad Chambliss at Ole Miss, the Rebels signed their star quarterback to a revenue-share contract in excess of $5 million annually. That was before Chambliss was granted an injunction against the NCAA by a judge in Mississippi to play the 2026 college football season. A breakout star last season, the former Ferris State transfer finished 2025 as the SEC leader in passing yards with 3,937 yards along with 30 total touchdowns. Ole Miss scored a big win in signing him, keeping him in Oxford instead of following Lane Kiffin to LSU.

9. Gonzaga C Massamba Diop

On3 NIL Valuation: $5 million

Arizona State transfer center Massamba Diop emerged as one of the top players in the Big 12 last season, averaging 13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks and coming on as a legitimate NBA draft prospect. He was consistent in Big 12 play, but opted to enter the portal following a coaching change. Now at Gonzaga, Diop will be one of the highest-paid players in college basketball this season.

10. Kansas SF Tyran Stokes

On3 NIL Valuation: $5 million

The No. 1 recruit in the 2026 cycle, Tyran Stokes’ decision came down to the wire. The small forward ultimately picked Kansas over Kentucky and will make an immediate impact on the Jayhawks’ roster this winter. He’s also set to be one of the highest-paid recruits in college basketball history. He’s the early favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NBA draft.